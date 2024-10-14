Exclusive: Formartine United’s Daniel Park on his retirement from football

Formartine United’s Daniel Park has retired – revealing that a mixture of family and work commitments, as well as a troublesome ankle issue has led to him hanging up his boots.

The 34-year-old’s career in senior football started with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and after a loan spell at Keith, he then had two stints with Cove Rangers and two spells with Formartine – where has been for the last five years.

Park has played as a striker, a winger and a centre-midfielder over the years.

With Cove he won three Breedon Highland League titles, three R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cups, two Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups, one Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield and promotion to League Two through the pyramid play-offs.

At Formartine, he won another Aberdeenshire Cup, and also lifted the North of Scotland Cup twice with Caley Thistle.

Injury issue

However, in September of last year ,Park suffered a leg break in a game against Keith and his right ankle has not fully recovered.

Explaining his decision to retire, Park said: “The leg break was part of it. My ankle is still a bit dodgy and I’m still getting it checked every so often.

“I’ve got three sons who are six, four and two, so they take up a lot of my time now.

“I’m also busy in my job as a senior quality advisor at Seaway7 and do a bit of travelling in my job.

“So a combination really of family, work and injury has led to the decision.

“The Highland League is a great league. It’s been really enjoyable to play in and I’ve had some great times.

“I don’t have any regrets. My career has gone past so fast and it’s been a big part of my life.

“The injury was a bit of a freak accident. My studs got caught in the grass and it was a tangle of legs that led to the break.

“It is unfortunate, but these things happen, so I’m not going to think about if it hadn’t happened – you have to accept the cards you’ve been dealt.”

Park’s career highlights

When he looks back over his time in football, Park pinpoints his second stint at Cove between 2014 and 2019 as the highlight of his career.

During that period he helped the Aberdeen outfit win the Highland League in 2016, 2018 and 2019, and they were promoted to the SPFL following the third of those triumphs.

Park added: “The highlight of my career was probably the two or three years at Cove where we were winning a lot of trophies and ended up getting promoted to League Two.

“That was the most enjoyable period in my career, it was a good bunch of lads and we had a lot of success.

“I feel fortunate to have played in the teams I did and with the players I played with.”

Praise for Formartine United

Park says he doesn’t have any plans to return to football in a coaching capacity in the near future – and was also keen to praise Formartine for their support following his injury.

He said: “When I signed for Formartine again in 2019 it was Paul Lawson and Russell Anderson in charge and I really enjoyed working with them.

“Since Stuart Anderson took over (in March 2022), it’s been really good as well.

“I’ve played with and against Stuart for a number of years. We get on well and I’ve had a good time at Formartine.

“They’ve been very supportive with my injury. They didn’t try to force me back, I’ve had physio when I needed it and they’ve handled everything really well.

“For the next few years, I think I’m done with football. I will go and watch games, but my sons are starting to play football, so I’ll maybe get roped into that.

“I haven’t thought too much about coaching, but maybe in the next couple of years that will change.”