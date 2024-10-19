Ross County’s Josh Nisbet aiming to catch eye of new Australia boss Tony Popovic

Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet is desperate to force his way into new Australia manager Tony Popovic’s squad.

Midfielder Nisbet made the switch to Dingwall from Central Coast Mariners on a three-year deal in the summer, and has made six appearances for the Staggies so far.

He arrived in Scotland fresh from a memorable treble-winning season with Mariners, in which he won the A-League player of the year award.

Nisbet was called up to the Socceroos’ squad just days later, winning his third cap as a substitute in a goalless World Cup qualifier against Indonesia.

It proved to be long-serving boss Graham Arnold’s final game in charge however, with his successor Popovic not including Nisbet in his first squad earlier this month.

That has given the 25-year-old all the fuel he needs to ensure his performances for the Staggies put him on Popovic’s radar.

Nisbet said: “I haven’t had a conversation with him yet. He has obviously just got into the role, and he’s picking the players he would like to pick.

“I’ve just got to make sure I do my job here, and work as hard as I can to get back into selection.

“I do feed off last season’s success a little bit. Especially because the A-League is about to start, so I have seen a few videos going around.

“It does bring confidence. I’m coming here with the same confidence, and wanting to play the same way.

“Playing at this level, playing consistently and doing well – especially against the stronger teams like Celtic – will be a great advocate to get my name in the squad, and hopefully minutes.”

‘I will always play for Australia no matter what’

Nisbet’s absence from the Socceroos squad did provide him with an opportunity to reset, following a hectic period since joining County.

During the international break, Don Cowie took his squad to Inverness Kart Raceway for a team-bonding session.

In spite of that, Nisbet says the travelling commitments required for him to represent his country will never be a barrier to him.

He added: “I have been travelling a fair bit, but I will always play for Australia no matter what.

“I’m still choosing to get picked 100% of the time, but a little rest was OK too.

“The first international break, I was here for seven days before I flew out to Australia.

“Although I always want to be included in internationals, it’s where I want to be, it was nice to spend some time with my team-mates and get to know them better.

“It was not as serious a mode, we were out go-karting, which was brilliant – although I will maybe need a bit of practice on the side before I go out again.”

Staggies aiming to increase gap on teams below them

County return to action away to St Johnstone today, in their first game following the break.

The Staggies are seventh in the Premiership, three points ahead of second-bottom Saints.

Despite being just eight games into the campaign, Nisbet is already looking to steal a march on other teams.

Nisbet added: “Even though it’s so early on, we’ve still got to look at the table.

“It’s easy to see the points and go for it. Later on in the season is a bit more difficult, when you see the bigger or shorter gaps.

“As soon as the season starts, you’ve got to push for places. I feel like we are in a decent place to almost push for top-six.

“We are not too far out. With a few good results our way, we will be right in there.”