Ross County’s Josh Nisbet aiming to catch eye of new Australia boss Tony Popovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Josh Nisbet aiming to catch eye of new Australia boss Tony Popovic

Midfielder Nisbet was not included in Popovic's first squad since taking charge of the Socceroos earlier this month.

Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Andy Skinner

Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet is desperate to force his way into new Australia manager Tony Popovic’s squad.

Midfielder Nisbet made the switch to Dingwall from Central Coast Mariners on a three-year deal in the summer, and has made six appearances for the Staggies so far.

He arrived in Scotland fresh from a memorable treble-winning season with Mariners, in which he won the A-League player of the year award.

Nisbet was called up to the Socceroos’ squad just days later, winning his third cap as a substitute in a goalless World Cup qualifier against Indonesia.

It proved to be long-serving boss Graham Arnold’s final game in charge however, with his successor Popovic not including Nisbet in his first squad earlier this month.

Tony Popovic, following his unveiling as the new Australia national team head coach. Image: Shutterstock.

That has given the 25-year-old all the fuel he needs to ensure his performances for the Staggies put him on Popovic’s radar.

Nisbet said: “I haven’t had a conversation with him yet. He has obviously just got into the role, and he’s picking the players he would like to pick.

“I’ve just got to make sure I do my job here, and work as hard as I can to get back into selection.

“I do feed off last season’s success a little bit. Especially because the A-League is about to start, so I have seen a few videos going around.

“It does bring confidence. I’m coming here with the same confidence, and wanting to play the same way.

Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“Playing at this level, playing consistently and doing well – especially against the stronger teams like Celtic – will be a great advocate to get my name in the squad, and hopefully minutes.”

‘I will always play for Australia no matter what’

Nisbet’s absence from the Socceroos squad did provide him with an opportunity to reset, following a hectic period since joining County.

During the international break, Don Cowie took his squad to Inverness Kart Raceway for a team-bonding session.

In spite of that, Nisbet says the travelling commitments required for him to represent his country will never be a barrier to him.

He added: “I have been travelling a fair bit, but I will always play for Australia no matter what.

Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“I’m still choosing to get picked 100% of the time, but a little rest was OK too.

“The first international break, I was here for seven days before I flew out to Australia.

“Although I always want to be included in internationals, it’s where I want to be, it was nice to spend some time with my team-mates and get to know them better.

“It was not as serious a mode, we were out go-karting, which was brilliant – although I will maybe need a bit of practice on the side before I go out again.”

Staggies aiming to increase gap on teams below them

County return to action away to St Johnstone today, in their first game following the break.

The Staggies are seventh in the Premiership, three points ahead of second-bottom Saints.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Despite being just eight games into the campaign, Nisbet is already looking to steal a march on other teams.

Nisbet added: “Even though it’s so early on, we’ve still got to look at the table.

“It’s easy to see the points and go for it. Later on in the season is a bit more difficult, when you see the bigger or shorter gaps.

“As soon as the season starts, you’ve got to push for places. I feel like we are in a decent place to almost push for top-six.

“We are not too far out. With a few good results our way, we will be right in there.”

More from Ross County

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Don Cowie rues Will Nightingale's bad luck after Ross County defender ruled out until…
Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County's FIVE-year Campbell Money pursuit as development guru details bid to improve Ross…
You can help yourself to keep abreast of all of the goings on at the Staggies by signing up to our dedicated Ross County newsletter.
How to get the latest Ross County stories sent direct to your email inbox…
Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS.
Akil Wright pleased with early steps at Ross County
Ross County Fans' Panel.
Ross County Fans' Panel: The September assessment
Ross County's Josh Nisbet. Image: SNS
Australia international Josh Nisbet hailed as major coup for Ross County
Ronan Hale celebrates putting Ross County ahead against Celtic with Aidan Denholm. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale focused on continuing Ross County form amid Northern Ireland delay
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie takes issue with free-kick awarded against Ross County for Celtic winner -…
Ross County defender Kacper Lopata. Image: SNS
Ross County's Kacper Lopata reveals how UFC and boxing influenced his style of play
Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County: Campbell Money's new role as football development director explained

Conversation