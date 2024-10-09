Australia international Josh Nisbet hailed as major coup for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Australia international Josh Nisbet hailed as major coup for Ross County

Former Staggies midfielder Steven McGarry - now head coach of Sorrento - backs Nisbet to thrive for the Staggies.

Ross County's Josh Nisbet. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Steven McGarry believes Ross County manager Don Cowie pulled off a major coup by luring Josh Nisbet to Dingwall.

Australia international midfielder Nisbet joined the Staggies on a three-year deal towards the end of the summer transfer window, after leaving Central Coast Mariners.

Nisbet had spent his entire career with Mariners prior to the move, racking up 142 appearances after making his debut in 2018.

His final season with the club proved to be hugely successful, with Nisbet winning the A-League player of the year award in a treble-winning campaign for the Mariners.

Josh Nisbet celebrates following Central Coast Mariners’ A-League Grand Final victory. Image: Shutterstock.

Nisbet has forced his way into the Australian national team setup, winning three caps, but has not been selected for new manager Tony Popovic’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifying double header against China and Japan.

Shortly after joining the Staggies, Nisbet spoke of how he had grown frustrated at being overlooked for a move to European football at a time when a number of his fellow Australian players were making that switch.

Former County midfielder McGarry, who is fresh from leading Sorrento to the West State League Division 1 title, feels a move was always on the cards for the 25-year-old.

Rumoured interest from clubs across Europe

McGarry said: “When I read that there was an opportunity for Ross County to get him, I was delighted.

“There were rumours of him moving to Europe – I thought he may go to Belgium, Holland or Germany.

“These seem to be the places where a lot of the Aussie boys go to, but it’s great to see him at Ross County.

“I have seen a couple of games, and he has done reasonably well so far.

Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS

“It always takes time to settle in, moving from one part of the world to the other, but he looks like he’s settled in reasonably well. I hope he goes and has a fantastic season.

“Hopefully Josh can deliver, and no disrespect to Ross County, but like a lot of the other Scottish players if he does reasonably well at a club like that, or St Mirren or Motherwell, there’s an opportunity to step maybe down south or to a bigger Scottish club.

“I think it’s a real coup for the club.”

Nisbet made soaring progress for Mariners last season

Having done occasional media work on the A-League in recent years, McGarry has had plenty opportunity to keep tabs on Nisbet’s progress.

McGarry feels his performances last season marked a clear breakthrough in his career – making it the perfect time for Staggies boss Cowie to make his move.

Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

He added: “I did some commentary work and every A-League game is on live, so you get to see most of the games.

“He was always a promising player in the A-League, making his way in the game.

“But last year I think he just excelled – he had a really top season. The manager, Mark Jackson, played him with a wee bit of freedom.

“He started the season off well, and just built confidence.

“That team went on to win a bit of a historic treble, and had some fantastic success in Asia.

“He played a few different positions for the Mariners, he was a little bit deeper in the early part of his career but he moved up and played that higher role as well.”

Nisbet will relish physical test in Scotland

At 5ft 3in, Nisbet is among the most diminutive players to have featured in the Scottish Premiership.

After making his debut from the bench in a 6-0 defeat to Rangers at Hampden Park, Nisbet has gone on to start the Staggies’ last five matches.

McGarry has no doubts that Nisbet will thrive in the Scottish Premiership, insisting his mentality and technical ability will more than compensate for his lack of height.

Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

McGarry, who has been based in Australia since joining Perth Glory as a player in 2010, said: “He’s not the tallest, and I think people were asking the question of whether he could go and take his game to the next level, and if that affected him.

“He covers the ground really well, and he’s quite adaptable.

“We have seen a lot of Aussies go across to Scotland and do very well, in terms of their mentality to work hard.

“The Aussies love the physical side of the game as well, and they are normally fit as a fiddle as well.

“From that point of view, Josh must cover some amount of kilometres in a game.

“Last season he did really well, you could see his technical ability, hence why he got a move over to Europe – and Scotland.”

