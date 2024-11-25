Ross County boss Don Cowie picks out THREE key performers – including fit-again George Harmon – in win v Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie picks out THREE key performers – including fit-again George Harmon – in win v Motherwell

Harmon returned from two months out to help County win the Premiership clash, but two of his team-mates also came in for their manager's praise.

Ross County's Ross Harmon has played 85 times for the club since signing in 2021. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County manager Don Cowie praised returning left wing-back George Harmon for slotting into the Staggies side like he had never been away.

The Englishman has been a mainstay of the County team at full-back or left midfield since arriving from Oxford City in 2022, playing more than 85 games.

But an ankle injury suffered in the 2-0 win against Dundee in September led to a two-month absence.

Harmon returned to help County beat an in-form Motherwell 2-1 in Dingwall on Saturday.

The victory lifted County into eighth spot in the Premiership, just three points shy of sixth-placed St Mirren (who beat Aberdeen 2-1 in Paisley).

Boss Cowie said: “George has been tremendous since he came to this club.

“He came from a part-time environment, and he probably played a lot more than we thought he would at first.

“I was keen to start him on Saturday because he has been bright in training, and you see the impact he can have.

“Eli (Campbell) had been away on international duty (with England Elites), so I thought it was a natural change to make – and George didn’t disappoint.”

Cowie handed Harmon a two-year extension in June, underlining his importance to County.

Ross County’s George Harmon (left) and Noah Chilvers celebrate after the 2-1 win over Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Chilvers ‘really drove team on’

Cowie also brought ex-Colchester attacking midfielder Noah Chilvers back into his starting XI against Motherwell, and he put in a terrific display.

The Staggies manager said: “Noah was terrific, and he was very hard done-by not to start against Dundee United.

“It was just the dynamics that I wanted in the team (that day), but, on Saturday, he really drove the team on.

“We see that he can be a real threat, and it’s just about replicating that on a consistent basis.”

Striker Hale shelves frustration with a goal

Cowie was also pleased to see ex-Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale take his season’s overall goal tally to eight just before Josh Nisbet made it two with his first County goal.

After not scoring in his previous six outings, Hale’s smart finish in the box, the manager hopes, might lead to a fresh scoring surge.

Cowie said: “Ronan kept telling me he was due one. He has been frustrated that he hadn’t scored for a few games, but he is always in the right position.

“Hopefully his goal on Saturday sets him off on another good run.”

Ronan Hale opened the scoring for Ross County against Motherwell on Saturday. Image: SNS.

After losing 3-0 at Dundee United recently, with the concession of three second half goals, Cowie was pleased to see his team handle the heat when Motherwell pulled it back to 2-1 on 83 minutes, with a lengthy stoppage-time spell to cope with, too.

He said: “It gets nervy when it shouldn’t, but then you’ve got to deal with that situation.

“We defended well and managed to prevent them from getting any real momentum at that point in the game.

“You don’t like to see 10 minutes of added time at that point, but credit to the boys for seeing it through.”

Groundsman played his part

Despite the snow, ice, hail and sleet landing last week and into Saturday, there was no danger of the game in Dingwall being called off.

Cowie praised the County groundsman, saying: “We all know that there’s one man in Davie Fraser that puts an incredible amount of work in, and for the pitch to be in the condition it was with the weather we had last week, we’re very grateful for his effort.

“For the fans turning out in a really challenging time weather wise, they supported us brilliantly as they could see that the team was playing with belief.”

The Global Energy Stadium before Saturday’s game between Ross County and Motherwell. Image: SNS.

County are on the road to Glasgow’s east end this Saturday to tackle champions and unbeaten leaders Celtic, one week before hosting Rangers, who are third.

Cowie said: “We go into two very difficult games now, especially on Saturday, which is probably the hardest fixture you get in this country.”

The Hoops won 2-1 in Dingwall in October thanks to an 88th-minute Nicolas Kuhn goal, so County can take heart from how they performed, albeit with home advantage.

