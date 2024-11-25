New £1.65m children’s homes to open in Aberdeenshire to keep vulnerable youngsters closer to family

Two new children’s homes will be created in Aberdeenshire as council chiefs aim to keep more vulnerable youngsters close to family.

The £1.65 million scheme will help the local authority increase in-house capacity, while chopping down their annual bill for external care providers by more than £800,000.

Eight youngsters – currently forced to live in Aberdeen or further afield – will be able to stay in the north-east once the new homes are ready.

Why are the new homes needed?

Aberdeenshire Council currently runs four children’s homes – Scalloway Park and Taizali in Fraserburgh, Coblehaugh in Inverurie and Fernbank in Peterhead.

Combined, they offer help and support to 19 young people.

However, latest figures revealed that 25 youngsters live in residential care outwith Aberdeenshire – which costs the council about £6.3m per year.

This also means they end up being far away from family and friends.

Council chiefs believe that half of those could have been accommodated locally – if they had the capacity to do so.

Where will the homes be located?

They are now looking to purchase two four-bedroom properties, which would eventually home eight children.

Officers first looked at using some of the local authority’s unused buildings, but none were deemed suitable for conversion.

If everything goes to plan, the first new home will open in April 2026, with the second planned to be up and running by October 2027.

Children’s homes a ‘real win-win’

Councillors recently agreed to press ahead with the business case for the two homes – the location of which is still to be decided.

Education chairman, David Keating, said it was a “real win-win” for everyone involved, while fellow councillor Anne Simpson praised the “exciting” development.

Mr Keating added: “Some young people cannot stay with their birth families, and it is important that they are able to stay connected to their family, friends and communities.

“Unfortunately, that hasn’t always been possible and it has required us to place some young people outside of Aberdeenshire.

“The cost involved in sending young people out of the area is very high – the potential savings from building these two new homes are considerable.”

