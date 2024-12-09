Akil Wright says it would be ‘massive’ if Ross County could end 15-MONTH Premiership away drought at Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Akil Wright says it would be ‘massive’ if Ross County could end 15-MONTH Premiership away drought at Hibs

Wright is determined to put Ross County's dire away league run to bed by finding some long-awaited goals on the road this weekend.

Rangers attacker Hamza Igamane is challenged by Ross County defender Akil Wright.
Rangers attacker Hamza Igamane is challenged by Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Defender Akil Wright is determined to help Ross County end TWO droughts against Hibernian on Saturday.

The centre-half wants to see the Dingwall team’s long winless streak in away league games, which stretches back to a 1-0 success at Kilmarnock in September last year, end.

County have also failed to score in five of their last six matches, and have not netted on their travels since drawing 1-1 at Hearts in late September.

The Staggies have just come through two tough games against the Old Firm, losing 5-0 away to Celtic, then 3-0 at home to Rangers on Sunday.

It leaves Don Cowie’s men eighth in the Premiership, just three points above 12th-placed Hibs – their hosts at Easter Road this Saturday.

Wright almost hauled County back into the game against Rangers, but was denied at the Global Energy Stadium by goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland makes a save to deny Ross County’s Akil Wright. Image: SNS.

The 28-year-old summer signing has two goals to his name and he says there is a collective responsibility to find the net as County chase a rare away win, which would also open a six-point cushion over the Hibees.

Wright said: “Scoring goals from every area of the pitch will help the team going forward, from defence to up front.

“We’ve not scored an away goal in a while, so it would be great to chance that on Saturday, and hopefully end our drought of not winning away from home.

“If we could win, it would be massive – we want to increase the gap to six points.

“It’s a massive game and we need to turn our away form around.

“What a time it would be to do it.

“There’s a lot of pressure on both teams, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Chance to kick clear of hosts Hibs

County’s run of games before the new year are against Hibs, St Mirren, Dundee and Hearts.

Having played the Glasgow powerhouses in the past fortnight, Wright is now eager to add to their 12 points to climb the table.

He said: “Although Celtic and Rangers are big teams in the league, you still always fancy your chances, especially at home.

Ross County manager Don Cowie will be chasing the win at Easter Road this weekend. Image: SNS.

“We’re in the same league as them, so we always want to get three points. But it wasn’t to be in the last two games.

“We now have a run of games coming up and we’ve now got to get three points, starting against Hibs this week.”

Rangers goals ‘were avoidable’

On Sunday, Hamza Igmane’s deflected strike put Rangers in front early on against the Staggies, before Danilo cashed in on a slack Jack Hamilton clearance to make it 2-0 at half-time.

Wright’s effort from a corner was the closest County came to scoring before James Tavernier wrapped it up late on.

Former Stockport County defender Wright felt had his saved header gone in, they might have given themselves a chance to get a positive result.

He said: “It wasn’t the best first half. The goals were avoidable.

“It was a better second half, and we showed great character, and we could have nicked a goal from a corner.

“I should have scored, and it could have changed the game, but it wasn’t to be.

“I thought it was going in, but I think Jack Butland saved it.

“It was a good save, which was unfortunate.

“It was a great strike from James Tavernier to seal the win for Rangers.”

