Ross County’s Alex Samuel views Hibernian clash as a ‘six-pointer’

Alex Samuel believes Ross County can overcome the odds to pile on the pressure on basement side Hibernian in Saturday’s Premiership clash in Edinburgh.

The Staggies forward, who made only his second start of the season in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat by Rangers, knows there’s plenty at stake for both teams at Easter Road.

County have just emerged from successive losses against the Old Firm, have failed to score in five of their last six matches, and have gone 15 months – and 25 fixtures – without an away league win.

Hibs are bottom of the league, but a recent battling 3-3 draw with Aberdeen and an eye-catching 3-0 victory at Motherwell has lifted their spirits.

David Gray’s Hibees are three points behind Don Cowie’s eighth-placed side in a packed lower end of the division.

‘For us, it’s a six-pointer’ – Samuel

However, Samuel is confident that County, if they play to their maximum potential, can trouble Hibs.

He said: “We know if we keep it competitive and stay in the game, the fans will turn as well.

“They are still in that position – they’re not out of it yet – and we have to take advantage.

“We know it won’t be an easy game, but we have to fully commit and put 100% in – every single substitute, everyone involved in the club – to get three points. That’s our goal.

“I think we all know how big a game it is for both teams.

“For us, it is pretty much a six-pointer. We also want to get this away form sorted.

“We believe Saturday can be the day.

“It’s huge for us. Home form is fantastic and considering where we are in the table with that kind of away form, it shows how well we’ve done up here.

“If we can now add away form to that, goodness knows where we can be.

“We definitely would be higher in the table.

“From the last two seasons, we know how every point matters, even goal difference matters.

“We know how important it is to make sure we change that away form.”

Goal threats from set-pieces

Against Rangers, defender Akil Wright came the closest to scoring for County, but was denied by goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Samuel believes the Dingwall team must cash in on any chance they get this weekend.

He said: “Akil showed his ability again on Sunday. We have really good defenders who are also a goal threat at set-pieces. We need to make the most of any opportunity we can get in the Hibs box.

“We have to use everything we can to our advantage, including Ryan Leak, Kacper Lopata and Akil at the back.

“We know how important set-pieces are in this league.”

Team-mates ‘fight for one another’

Despite a lack of starts this term, Samuel, who enjoyed a loan spell with Inverness in last season’s Championship, is feeling good about his place within the squad.

He added: “This is probably my most enjoyable time here at the club. I’ve felt heavily involved, despite not starting as much as I’d probably have liked.

“I’ve made differences coming on and I got my start on Sunday against Rangers. I loved every minute.

“I’m really happy with where I’m at physically and knowing how much I can bring to the team. I’m really enjoying it.

“It is not just the gaffer, it’s the environment and the whole culture of the club he has created, the staff and my team–mates – they are a good, honest, hard-working bunch of lads who fight for each other.

“That’s a recipe for good things. We respect each other and we know what we’re about as a team and squad – and we want to work hard for each other.

“I know from previous clubs that when you have that, you’ll see the fruits of it.”

Fully fit after injuries and loan spell

Samuel hopes if he can nail down a place in the side he will really prove his worth to fans after his early Staggies career was sidetracked by injuries.

He said: “I was out for pretty much a year with the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament). Then I came back and did really well, then I was injured again.

“Then there was the period on loan and a period I couldn’t break into the team.

“I don’t feel Ross County have seen the best I can do. I’m hoping in this period they will see the full scope of what I can bring to the team.

“I really appreciate the fact the supporters have backed me and still love me after playing for Caley Thistle.

“That’s brilliant – I do really appreciate the fans’ support and really feel it. I really want to pay them back for their warmth and support, for myself, but also for the team.”

For more Ross County news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.