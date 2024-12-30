Stonehaven Fireballs to go ahead despite rain warning as Edinburgh’s Hogmanay cancelled

The famous Stonehaven Fireballs are to go ahead despite warnings for rain on New Year’s Eve.

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow is in place across most of Scotland, including Stonehaven, until 11:59pm tomorrow.

The poor forecast has led to Edinburgh’s Hogmanay being cancelled – however, organisers of the hugely popular Fireballs event say it is “going ahead as planned”.

They posted on social media: “As it stands at the moment, the Fireballs are still going ahead as planned.

“The current local forecast looks reasonable, but we are keeping a very close eye on this and will review as appropriate.

“If you are planning to travel to see the ceremony, please check your local forecasts and road conditions before you start your journey.

“Please also note that if you are coming along, that you dress appropriately; i.e. very warm/waterproof clothing and sturdy footwear.”

What is the Stonehaven Fireballs?

Stonehaven Fireballs is a chance for the Aberdeenshire town to ring in the New Year in style and dates back to the 19th century.

It involves around 40 men and women parading up and down the High Street swinging flaming balls around their heads in a truly spectacular sight.

Local businesses have been preparing for the event, with thousands of visitors expected to descend on Stonehaven for Hogmanay.

Several pubs and hotels are fully booked in advance.

Weather warnings in place over Hogmanay and New Year’s Day

Stonehaven falls into a yellow warning zone for rain and snow which is due to last until the bells on December 31.

A second yellow warning for snow and ice is due to begin from midnight on January 1.

While Stonehaven is not included in the area covered by the warning, the town could still be affected.

In addition, an amber warning for rain across the central Highlands and the Cairngorms will impact residents’ Hogmanay celebrations.

Three severe flood warnings have also been issued in Speyside.