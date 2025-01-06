Ross County linked with transfer deal for Huddersfield Town striker Kieran Phillips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County

Ross County linked with transfer deal for Huddersfield Town striker Kieran Phillips

In-form Ross County are keen to add more firepower in the transfer window - with Phillips understood to be close to a switch.

By Paul Chalk
Huddersfield's Kieran Phillips in action against Reading in January 2021.
Huddersfield's Kieran Phillips in action against Reading in January 2021. Image: John Rushworth/Photoeye/Shutterstock

Ross County are understood to be close to sealing a transfer move for Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips.

Don Cowie’s Premiership side – who climbed up to ninth in the Premiership thanks to a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock on Sunday – have already brought Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh back for a second loan spell at Dingwall in the winter window.

Now, in a bid to add more goals to the team, it is understood 24-year-old Phillips is on the brink of a move north from the English League One club, with a two-and-a-half year contract being discussed.

Phillips has yet to feature for The Terriers this term – having had loan stints at Walsall, Exeter, Morecambe and Shrewsbury since 2021.

Kieran Phillips of Huddersfield Town. Image: Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock.
Kieran Phillips of Huddersfield Town. Image: Paul Greenwood/BPI/Shutterstock.

American spell fruitful for Phillips

Most recently, the ex-Everton youth spent a loan period with Sacramento Republic in the United States, where former Inverness star Nick Ross is a key player.

He proved to be a hit in America, scoring 12 times in 28 outings, and a permanent switch away from England now looks on the cards.

The Highlanders are the Premiership’s lowest scorers, with just 22 goals from their 22 fixtures.

With goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw out with a knee injury for at least another month, County are also keen to add another goalie.

German-born Ghana under-23 international Jordan Amissah has played the last few games after coming in on a short-term deal, with Jack Hamilton also on the books.

County’s victory at Killie followed away wins at Dundee and Aberdeen and a thrilling 2-2 home draw with Hearts.

This Saturday, the Staggies welcome champions and leaders Celtic to the Global Energy Stadium.

