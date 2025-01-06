Ross County linked with transfer deal for Huddersfield Town striker Kieran Phillips

Ross County are understood to be close to sealing a transfer move for Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips.

Don Cowie’s Premiership side – who climbed up to ninth in the Premiership thanks to a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock on Sunday – have already brought Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh back for a second loan spell at Dingwall in the winter window.

Now, in a bid to add more goals to the team, it is understood 24-year-old Phillips is on the brink of a move north from the English League One club, with a two-and-a-half year contract being discussed.

Phillips has yet to feature for The Terriers this term – having had loan stints at Walsall, Exeter, Morecambe and Shrewsbury since 2021.

American spell fruitful for Phillips

Most recently, the ex-Everton youth spent a loan period with Sacramento Republic in the United States, where former Inverness star Nick Ross is a key player.

He proved to be a hit in America, scoring 12 times in 28 outings, and a permanent switch away from England now looks on the cards.

The Highlanders are the Premiership’s lowest scorers, with just 22 goals from their 22 fixtures.

With goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw out with a knee injury for at least another month, County are also keen to add another goalie.

German-born Ghana under-23 international Jordan Amissah has played the last few games after coming in on a short-term deal, with Jack Hamilton also on the books.

County’s victory at Killie followed away wins at Dundee and Aberdeen and a thrilling 2-2 home draw with Hearts.

This Saturday, the Staggies welcome champions and leaders Celtic to the Global Energy Stadium.

