Ross County

Ross County’s planned transfer response after defender Kacper Lopata limped off against Celtic

The on-loan Barnsley centre-half hobbled off with a groin injury, and Ross County boss Don Cowie detailed how he will react to the squad setback.

Ross County manager Don Cowie looks on during his team's 4-1 SPFL Premiership defeat against Celtic on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County manager Don Cowie is prepared to bring in cover if defender Kacper Lopata is ruled out with a groin injury sustained in the 4-1 defeat to Celtic at the weekend. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Ross County are poised to make defensive reinforcements after an injury to Kacper Lopata against Celtic gave manager Don Cowie cause for concern.

On-loan Barnsley player Lopata, described as a “warrior” by Cowie, was forced off the field with a groin injury early in the second half against the champions at the weekend.

Three late goals saw the Hoops surge to a 4-1 victory in Dingwall.

If Lopata is ruled out for a period, Cowie has confirmed he will be looking to make a signing in response.

He said: “We are still looking – we will have to see how Kacper’s injury is this week.

“We are light in that area of the pitch. We’re always monitoring and looking to make ourselves stronger.”

Ross County defender Kacper Lopata receives treatment for a groin injury sustained in his side's 4-1 SPFL Premiership defeat to Celtic at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall, on Saturday, January 11, 2025.
Ross County defender Kacper Lopata receives treatment for a groin injury sustained in his side’s 4-1 weekend defeat against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Cowie impressed by Amissah’s saves

So far in the winter window, Cowie has signed Huddersfield Town forward Kieran Phillips and brought Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh back for a second loan period in the Highlands.

He also extended the deal of former Sheffield United keeper Jordan Amissah until the end of this season.

Kyogo Furuhashi had Celtic in front at the break on Saturday, before Jordan White’s penalty tied the scores at 1-1.

With 10 minutes to go, Kyogo headed the leaders in front, before a stoppage-time Arne Engels penalty and goal from Luke McCowan racked up the Hoops’ margin of victory.

However, German-born Ghana under-23 international goalie Amissah pulled off several saves before Brendan Rodgers’ men ran away with it late on.

Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah during the 4-1 loss to Celtic in the SPFL Premiership on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall.
Ross County goalkeeper Jordan Amissah during Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS.

With number one Ross Laidlaw out with a knee injury, Cowie has been impressed with Amissah, who has grasped his chance and replaced Jack Hamilton between the posts.

He said: “We signed Jordan initially on a one-month contract – he took his opportunity during that time and did very well for us.

“We were really keen to extend his contract until the end of the season.

“Saturday was probably the first game he’s played where he’s really been challenged and tested, but he stood up to it extremely well.”

Celtic’s stoppage-time penalty ended Ross County hopes

Cowie says the converted penalty by Engels, which took the match to 3-1, killed any chance of a County comeback after they had fought so hard to keep the game alive.

He added: “The message ahead of any game against the Old Firm is to try and remain in the game going into the last five to 10 minutes, then you have an opportunity to get a positive result.

“You have to keep it alive as much as possible.

Celtic's Arne Engels scores to make it 3-1 from his stoppage-time penalty before Luke McCowan added a fourth goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory for the champions at the Global Energy Stadium.
Celtic’s Arne Engels scores to make it 3-1 from his stoppage-time penalty before Luke McCowan added a fourth goal in Saturday’s 4-1 victory for the champions at the Global Energy Stadium. Dingwall. Image: SNS.

“We showed in our last home game what can happen. We were 2-0 down in stoppage-time, but we came back to get a point, so games can change very quickly.

“That was the frustrating part on Saturday – We didn’t get the opportunity in stoppage-time to push for an equaliser.”

County’s next Premiership game comes on January 25 when they host in-form Hibernian.

This Saturday, the Staggies host Championship side Livingston in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

