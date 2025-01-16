Ferryhill House Hotel: Bosses to spend hundreds of thousands expanding popular Aberdeen venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ferryhill House Hotel: Bosses to spend hundreds of thousands expanding popular Aberdeen venue

The Aberdeen institution is getting a makeover.

Ferryhill House Hotel.
The Ferryhill House Hotel appeals across the generations. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

The Ferryhill House Hotel is undergoing a six-figure revamp as bosses promise to “transform” the Aberdeen venue.

The changes to the hotel’s main restaurant will “create a new vibrant dining experience”, they say.

It is owned by the McGinty’s Group, who also run the No.10 Bar and Restaurant in the west end and the Silver Darling at Fittie.

The project, requiring “significant investment”, is expected to be complete by the end of February.

Ferryhill House new restaurant.
An artist’s impression of how the new restaurant will look. Image: McGinty’s Group.

Led by Nicoll Russell Studios, with local contractors SIR Joinery and Clearwater Electrical, the new look restaurant aims to “provide a stylish sanctuary for locals and visitors”.

There will be an “upmarket casual vibe” throughout with exposed brick work, contemporary interiors and furniture.

The changes will also see the capacity increase to 100.

Ferryhill House Hotel in Aberdeen.
The Ferryhill House Hotel is a popular venue in Aberdeen. Image: Tricker PR.

The food and drink offering will be updated with a “brasserie style” seasonal menu with European influences.

Despite the works, the current bar area will remain open serving food and drink, with customers advised to book in advance due to the lower capacity.

As part of the renovations, the venue will undergo a “brand refresh” and a new name for the restaurant area is set to be revealed in due course.

What are your thoughts on the changes? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Changes needed as sector evolves’

Director of the McGinty’s Group, Allan Henderson said: “We are delighted to start the year with an exciting refurbishment of our restaurant.

“Over the last nine years that we have owned the venue, we have invested in various areas, but with the hospitality sector ever evolving, it is vital that we stay up to date with industry trends and meet the demands of our customers.

“Importantly, we want to improve the offering whilst creating a stylish forward-thinking and exciting venue for the city.”

Ferryhill House new restaurant.
The Ferryhill House Hotel’s main restaurant is undergoing a six-figure “transformation”. Image: McGinty’s Group.

The Ferryhill House Hotel refurbishment to create ‘more premium dining experience’

The company’s sales and marketing director, Jillian Miller, added: “The Ferryhill is a much-loved venue in Aberdeen but we felt there was scope to create a more premium dining experience.

“Of course, we will hold on to the character and local charm of the venue but it will now boast a fashionable yet laid-back luxury vibe with food and drink to match.

“Ultimately we want to provide our community with a contemporary neighbourhood hangout that appeals to a wide audience from our Ferryhill regulars to families and friends for all types of occasions.”

