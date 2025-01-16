Ferryhill House Hotel: Bosses to spend hundreds of thousands expanding popular Aberdeen venue

The Ferryhill House Hotel is undergoing a six-figure revamp as bosses promise to “transform” the Aberdeen venue.

The changes to the hotel’s main restaurant will “create a new vibrant dining experience”, they say.

It is owned by the McGinty’s Group, who also run the No.10 Bar and Restaurant in the west end and the Silver Darling at Fittie.

The project, requiring “significant investment”, is expected to be complete by the end of February.

Led by Nicoll Russell Studios, with local contractors SIR Joinery and Clearwater Electrical, the new look restaurant aims to “provide a stylish sanctuary for locals and visitors”.

There will be an “upmarket casual vibe” throughout with exposed brick work, contemporary interiors and furniture.

The changes will also see the capacity increase to 100.

The food and drink offering will be updated with a “brasserie style” seasonal menu with European influences.

Despite the works, the current bar area will remain open serving food and drink, with customers advised to book in advance due to the lower capacity.

As part of the renovations, the venue will undergo a “brand refresh” and a new name for the restaurant area is set to be revealed in due course.

‘Changes needed as sector evolves’

Director of the McGinty’s Group, Allan Henderson said: “We are delighted to start the year with an exciting refurbishment of our restaurant.

“Over the last nine years that we have owned the venue, we have invested in various areas, but with the hospitality sector ever evolving, it is vital that we stay up to date with industry trends and meet the demands of our customers.

“Importantly, we want to improve the offering whilst creating a stylish forward-thinking and exciting venue for the city.”

The Ferryhill House Hotel refurbishment to create ‘more premium dining experience’

The company’s sales and marketing director, Jillian Miller, added: “The Ferryhill is a much-loved venue in Aberdeen but we felt there was scope to create a more premium dining experience.

“Of course, we will hold on to the character and local charm of the venue but it will now boast a fashionable yet laid-back luxury vibe with food and drink to match.

“Ultimately we want to provide our community with a contemporary neighbourhood hangout that appeals to a wide audience from our Ferryhill regulars to families and friends for all types of occasions.”

