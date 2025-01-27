Don Cowie provides injury update on Ross County defender Kacper Lopata

Don Cowie is hopeful defender Kacper Lopata will be back in contention for Ross County’s trip to Rangers on Sunday.

Polish defender Lopata was an injury absentee for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Hibernian, due to a recent thigh injury.

Lopata originally suffered the injury in County’s 4-1 defeat to Celtic on January 11, but was passed fit to face Livingston in the Scottish Cup the following week.

After coming through the full match – in which Livingston triumphed 3-2 after extra-time – Cowie revealed he took the decision to rest Lopata against Hibs, with this weekend’s Premiership trip to Ibrox in mind.

Cowie said: “I don’t think it’s anything too serious.

“It’s a follow on from the Celtic game. He played through the Livingston game, but it probably just got a bit too much for him.

“We just felt that by maybe missing the game on Saturday, it gives him an opportunity to be available for Rangers next week.”

Efete looking to return to contention

The Staggies are also hopeful of having right back Michee Efete back in contention in the coming weeks.

Efete has not featured since suffering a knee injury in the Dingwall side’s 2-1 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on January 2.

Cowie is confident the injury is nothing too severe, with the Englishman continuing to be monitored ahead of Sunday’s game.

He added: “There is no drastic procedure that needs done, it’s more of a conservative approach.

“He’s got discomfort there, which is why he hasn’t been available, but we’ll just manage it day by day and see how he progresses.

“Hopefully he’ll be back in the next couple of weeks.”

Solid debut for Tomkinson against Hibs

The injury absence of Lopata, Efete and Will Nightingale along with Ricki Lamie’s departure on loan to Hamilton Accies, has allowed Cowie to reshape his defensive options in the January transfer window.

Having introduced on-loan Blackpool left back Zac Ashworth into the fold against Livingston, Cowie handed a debut to Norwich City loanee Jonathan Tomkinson against Hibs.

American youth international Tomkinson has made just three first team appearances for the Canaries, but the 22-year-old has gained senior experience in loan stints with Stevenage and Bradford City.

Cowie was pleased with the way the 6ft 4in defender slotted into his rearguard.

Cowie added: “I thought he was very good – in his first game at this level and for our club, playing against very good, clever players that are dangerous in this league.

“I thought he handled himself extremely well.”