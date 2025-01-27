Don Cowie provides injury update on Ross County defender Kacper Lopata

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Don Cowie provides injury update on Ross County defender Kacper Lopata

Polish defender Lopata missed the 1-1 draw against Hibernian on Saturday due to a groin injury.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Kacper Lopata. Image: SNS
Don Cowie is hopeful defender Kacper Lopata will be back in contention for Ross County’s trip to Rangers on Sunday.

Polish defender Lopata was an injury absentee for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Hibernian, due to a recent thigh injury.

Lopata originally suffered the injury in County’s 4-1 defeat to Celtic on January 11, but was passed fit to face Livingston in the Scottish Cup the following week.

After coming through the full match – in which Livingston triumphed 3-2 after extra-time – Cowie revealed he took the decision to rest Lopata against Hibs, with this weekend’s Premiership trip to Ibrox in mind.

Cowie said: “I don’t think it’s anything too serious.

Kacper Lopata suffers an injury against Celtic. Image: SNS

“It’s a follow on from the Celtic game. He played through the Livingston game, but it probably just got a bit too much for him.

“We just felt that by maybe missing the game on Saturday, it gives him an opportunity to be available for Rangers next week.”

Efete looking to return to contention

The Staggies are also hopeful of having right back Michee Efete back in contention in the coming weeks.

Efete has not featured since suffering a knee injury in the Dingwall side’s 2-1 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie on January 2.

Michee Efete in action for Ross County against Hearts. Image: SNS

Cowie is confident the injury is nothing too severe, with the Englishman continuing to be monitored ahead of Sunday’s game.

He added: “There is no drastic procedure that needs done, it’s more of a conservative approach.

“He’s got discomfort there, which is why he hasn’t been available, but we’ll just manage it day by day and see how he progresses.

“Hopefully he’ll be back in the next couple of weeks.”

Solid debut for Tomkinson against Hibs

The injury absence of Lopata, Efete and Will Nightingale along with Ricki Lamie’s departure on loan to Hamilton Accies, has allowed Cowie to reshape his defensive options in the January transfer window.

Having introduced on-loan Blackpool left back Zac Ashworth into the fold against Livingston, Cowie handed a debut to Norwich City loanee Jonathan Tomkinson against Hibs.

Jonathan Tomkinson in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

American youth international Tomkinson has made just three first team appearances for the Canaries, but the 22-year-old has gained senior experience in loan stints with Stevenage and Bradford City.

Cowie was pleased with the way the 6ft 4in defender slotted into his rearguard.

Cowie added: “I thought he was very good – in his first game at this level and for our club, playing against very good, clever players that are dangerous in this league.

“I thought he handled himself extremely well.”

