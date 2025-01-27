Victorian Market: success continues as December and January visitors increase on last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victorian Market: success continues as December and January visitors increase on last year

The arcade has remained busy during the traditionally quieter winter months.

By John Ross
The Victorian Market is attracting growing numbers of visitors. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Victorian Market is attracting growing numbers of visitors. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Shoppers and diners are continuing to flock to Inverness’s flagship Victorian Market where December and January visits reached record levels.

During last month, 154,946 people visited the market – that’s up 5.6% up on December 2023.

The first three weeks of January also saw 81,200 people through the doors, an increase from 74,300 in January 2024.

Market had 10,000 visitors a day in the summer

The figures are not surprisingly down from the peak tourism months when weekly visitor numbers were hitting 62,000-68,000.

During that time figures regularly reached over 10,000 a day, with the highest number being 10,650.

However, the recent visits are well above the average of 6,500 customers a week that came to the market before it had its makeover.

And they show its success is continuing with the support of local people when the tourists are not around.

The market food and drink hall remained busy over the festive period. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Victorian Market manager Cameron MacFarlane said local support is vital during the traditionally quieter winter months.

He said: “It’s fantastic. It shows that if you provide good quality services people will come here.

“It underlines that the market is a real destination for local people and a focal point in the city.

“And it shows the city centre is busy and on the way up.”

Arcade revamp has boosted numbers

The market hall area was closed in January 2021 for a redesign to accommodate new food and drink businesses.

The re-opening in September 2022 was low-key in the wake of the Queen’s death and with just four new units ready to open.

Since then however it has become a bustling hub with a range of food outlets and the seating capacity of 202 is regularly exceeded.

Free music sessions help boost numbers at weekends and events are put on at special occasions.

Market manager Cameron MacFarlane says local support for the venue is vital. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

For more Inverness news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

