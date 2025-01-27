Victorian Market: success continues as December and January visitors increase on last year

Shoppers and diners are continuing to flock to Inverness’s flagship Victorian Market where December and January visits reached record levels.

During last month, 154,946 people visited the market – that’s up 5.6% up on December 2023.

The first three weeks of January also saw 81,200 people through the doors, an increase from 74,300 in January 2024.

Market had 10,000 visitors a day in the summer

The figures are not surprisingly down from the peak tourism months when weekly visitor numbers were hitting 62,000-68,000.

During that time figures regularly reached over 10,000 a day, with the highest number being 10,650.

However, the recent visits are well above the average of 6,500 customers a week that came to the market before it had its makeover.

And they show its success is continuing with the support of local people when the tourists are not around.

Victorian Market manager Cameron MacFarlane said local support is vital during the traditionally quieter winter months.

He said: “It’s fantastic. It shows that if you provide good quality services people will come here.

“It underlines that the market is a real destination for local people and a focal point in the city.

“And it shows the city centre is busy and on the way up.”

Arcade revamp has boosted numbers

The market hall area was closed in January 2021 for a redesign to accommodate new food and drink businesses.

The re-opening in September 2022 was low-key in the wake of the Queen’s death and with just four new units ready to open.

Since then however it has become a bustling hub with a range of food outlets and the seating capacity of 202 is regularly exceeded.

Free music sessions help boost numbers at weekends and events are put on at special occasions.

