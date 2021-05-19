Steve Clarke’s 26-man Scotland squad for Euro 2020 announced

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

The squad features first call-ups for Rangers defender Nathan Patterson, along with midfielders Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) and David Turnbull (Celtic) after Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean were ruled out through injury.

There is no place for Aberdeen’s Andy Considine, however, despite the veteran defender breaking into the squad last year, but incoming Dons defender Declan Gallagher is part of the pool.

The Scots will initially travel to Spain for a training camp next Thursday, before reporting to their team hotel in Darlington on June 9.

Scotland will play two bounce games prior to the tournament, with a match against Holland in Portugal on June 2 followed by a game away to Luxembourg on June 6.

The Scots’ first Group D match of the tournament will be against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14, before they face England at Wembley on June 18.

The final group match is also at Hampden Park against Croatia on June 22.

GOALKEEPERS

Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Jon McLaughlin.

DEFENDERS

Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Stephen O’Donnell, Nathan Patterson, Andy Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney.

MIDFIELDERS

Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull.

FORWARDS

Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, James Forrest, Ryan Fraser, Kevin Nisbet.