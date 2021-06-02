Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Steve Clarke has never been one to get too high or low, regardless of what successes or obstacles are put in his path.

It should not have come as a great surprise, then, that when Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell spoke this week of offering the Scotland boss a new contract, that Clarke took it in his stride.

“I didn’t know anything about it, I haven’t had time to look at the press today,” said Clarke. “Ian is also going to meet us in Portugal so I will be chewing his ear!

“Listen, it’s not about me. I am going to concentrate on the team and hopefully get the team in a good shape, do well in the tournament and let the Scottish public enjoy a tournament. It’s great to be involved. It’s not about me. That will take care of itself after the tournament.”

Clarke’s feats as Scotland boss have been well-documented. They have got the nation excited and optimistic about their football team once again, above all else.

They will end their tournament hiatus on June 14 when they face the Czech Republic at Hampden, while the Scots have also had an unbeaten start to World Cup qualification, which Clarke intends to see through to its conclusion.

“I have always said that. I’ve been really consistent,” he added. “I told you guys when we beat Serbia to qualify that I’d be here for the tournament. I’m here. And I’m telling you I want to be the guy who takes the team to the World Cup finals in Qatar in 2022 and if that can happen with or without a new contract, I’m comfortable.”

“I am enjoying the role. I have learned a lot in the two years that I’ve been in the job. I feel more comfortable now as an international manager, or an international head coach, than I did at the start. I’m enjoying the job. The success has been great but I want more success.”

Clarke and his coaching staff have been in Spain this week on a training camp, before flying out to Portugal to face the Netherlands tonight in their face pre-tournament friendly.

The Scots will then face Luxembourg on June 6, eight days before their Euro 2020 gets underway.

“The attraction of this first game was that Holland will give us a good test. The Dutch play have their own style but it’s not dissimilar to how the other teams in the group will play against us.

“So that’ll give us a good test and a good understanding. It’ll also give us a little look, in a non competitive game, at where our own strengths and weaknesses are within our own system and tell us where we can brush up on before we get to the tournament. So that was the thinking behind taking this game.

“We’ll probably mix and match the team in the two friendly games as it’s important to give players game time. It’s important also that no matter who plays everyone has an understanding of what’s required. With the potential Covid issues going forward it’s vital that everyone understands their role.

“We just want to make sure that we have the best available team on the pitch for that first game. And everybody ready to help out.

“But the Dutch will be at it and we’ll be at it as well. It’s a big game. Sometimes pre-tournament friendly games are not the most competitive because players have one eye on the tournament. But both countries will want to do well in the game. It’ll be a good test and I’m sure we’ll learn a lot from this game.”