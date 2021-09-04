Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour intent on racking up back-to-back wins against Austria

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour says his side must look to rack up back-to-back victories when they make the trip to Austria for their next World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Scots returned to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph over Moldova at Hampden Park, which leaves them third in qualifying Group F.

Steve Clarke’s men have the opportunity to build a four-point gap on fourth-placed Austria, who were defeated 5-2 by Israel, when the sides meet in Vienna on Tuesday.

Gilmour is eager to keep his side’s dream of reaching next year’s finals in Qatar alive, and he said: “We have to go there and win. We said last week we wanted to come here and win and we have done that.

“Now it’s straight on to Austria and we need to make sure we get the three points.”

The Scots triumphed thanks to Lyndon Dykes’ first half goal, with Gilmour among a number of players who passed up chances to make the scoreline more comfortable.

Gilmour has called on the Scots to show more ruthlessness, adding: “I should have scored. I think I just got too excited. It was a great bit of play from Kevin Nisbet to me, and I missed the opportunity. We have to be more clinical.

“We had chances to put them to bed. We just need to make sure we are putting them away and not letting them bite us back, but it’s three points and a positive result.”

Chelsea player Gilmour once again impressed in the heart of midfield on his home debut for the national team, with the five-times capped youngster relishing his involvement in the side.

💪 Lyndon Dykes opens the scoring at Hampden.#SCOMDA pic.twitter.com/Fj3zTAslZc — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 4, 2021

The 20-year-old added: “I’m loving it – I love coming away with Scotland, putting on the jersey and representing my country.

“Especially with the team we’ve got here, there’s a lot of positives still to come.

“Every day we are learning which positions to play. We’ve got Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean and Ryan Christie and we all work really well whether I’m out or they are in.”