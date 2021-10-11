Defender Jack Hendry insists Scotland showed ‘nerves of steel’ with dramatic World Cup qualifier win

Defender Jack Hendry insists Scotland proved they have nerves of steel by delivering a vital World Cup qualifier win.

The Scots twice battled back from behind to overcome Group F rivals Israel 3-2 with the winner coming four minutes into injury time.

Scotland are now in command of the race to finish group runners up and secure a play-off spot next March.

Hendry was delighted the Tartan Army packed a sell-out Hampden to witness a memorable win that kept alive the hopes of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He said: “We made it difficult for ourselves with the first-half performance but we showed nerves of steel the way we came out in the second-half and put in that performance for the fans.

“The atmosphere at the end, it was amazing.

“The fans have waited a long time to see something like that and there’s nothing better than a last-minute winner.

“It’s in our hands – it was extremely important on Saturday to get the result to maintain all the hard work we’ve done, especially in Austria.

“We didn’t want to throw that away. It’s so important to have got that result.”

Drama of the last gasp injury time winner

Club Brugge centre-half Hendry played a key role in the last gasp winner when he flicked on a header from a corner that Scott McTominay bundled into goal.

The 26-year-old said: “I got a glance on it and just tried to put it into the area at the back post and thankfully Scott was there to put it in.

“It was amazing.

“The scenes at the end – growing up, that’s what you want to see from the home support and I’m so thankful the fans were there to help us get it over the line to get the three points.”

Focus moves quickly to Faroe Islands

Currently occupying second spot, Scotland are four points clear of nearest rivals Israel with three games in Group F remaining.

Should the Scots beat Faroe Islands away on Tuesday and Moldova, also away, next month they will secure a play-off spot – before the final group game against leaders Denmark.

Hendry said: “We’ve two difficult away games and then a difficult game at home but it’s totally in our hands now, which is the position we want to put ourselves in.

“Every game we go into we have to adapt to circumstances.

“Away to Faroe Islands on Tuesday will be a totally different arena and place, and we have to adapt to those surroundings.

“I’m sure with what we’re building in the changing room we will do that.”

‘It’s about how you bounce back’

Scotland conceded twice in the first half directly from free kicks, conceded by Hendry for the first and McTominay for the second.

Hendry admitted the crowd became deflated after the second goal, which came just a minute after the Scots had levelled via a John McGinn strike.

Hendry said: “They scored from two set-pieces and the way we conceded those set-pieces was really disappointing.

“To score then concede in the manner we did was extremely frustrating but I think it shows our character that we were able to come back from that.

“That we did not let our heads go down too much.

“The whole stadium got deflated after the second goal so we had to go into the dressing-room and pick ourselves up.

“We knew we were the better team, we knew we were capable of beating Israel and it was important to keep that belief.

“In the second-half we showed that.

“Even at 1-1, you saw Israel slowing the game down, trying to break up the tempo.

“That probably gave us a wee bit of a lift.

YES SIR, I CAN BOOGIE! 🕺 Hampden Park is absolutely bouncing as Scotland bag a crucial three points with victory over Israel! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 📱 #SCOISR blog 👉 https://t.co/hPbwmzBREj

📲 Match highlights in blog shortly

📺 Reaction live on Sky Sports PL — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 9, 2021

“Their body language looked like they were happy to settle for that.

“But Israel were extremely dangerous on the counter.

“They’ve got really talented players and we couldn’t forget that

“Sometimes in football it’s about how you bounce back from that and I think we bounced back in style.”

Defender Hendry’s career on the rise

Taking another step closer to the play-offs is another high in what has already been a memorable season for Hendry.

In August he penned a four-year deal with Belgian top flight outfit Club Brugge, just months after signing permanently for KV Oostende.

Hendry played in the 1-1 Champions League draw against a Paris Saint-Germain side that featuring Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

The centre-back is set to face Manchester City in the Champions League away later this month. It is all experience that makes him a better player, for the benefit of Scotland.

He said: “I’m on a trajectory at the minute and I want to keep it that way.

“I’ve a lot of work to do and a lot of improving to do.

“Even against Israel I was the only centre-half in that position – Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay are naturally a left-back and a central midfielder.

“So it was a position for me that I had to lead the line in there.

“The goals were disappointing but these are exciting times for me – when I go back we’ve got Manchester City in the Champions League.

“I’ve learned so much in these past few games and hopefully that can continue and help the national team as well.”