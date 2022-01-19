Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPFL release key dates for the 2022-23 season

By Jamie Durent
January 19, 2022, 12:22 pm
Hampden Park, home of the SPFL.
The SPFL have confirmed the key dates for the 2022-23 season, which includes a break for the World Cup in Qatar.

All four SPFL leagues will start on the weekend of July 30, with the Premiership breaking after the 16th round of fixtures on November 12-13.

The top-flight will resume again on the weekend of December 17 with clubs in the other three divisions opting to continue playing through the World Cup.

Scotland face a play-off in March to determine if they are to head to the World Cup, needing to beat Ukraine and then either Wales or Austria to reach Qatar.

The Championship will be the first league to finish prior to the play-offs, playing its final match-day on Friday May 5. Leagues One and Two will play their last matches the following day.

The two-legged play-off final to reach the Premiership will be played on June 1 and 4 respectively.

Dates for the Premier Sports Cup were also confirmed by the SPFL, with the five match-days taking place between July 9 and 24. The final for the competition will be held on Sunday February 26.

Fixtures for the new season will be released as normal in June.

