SPFL release key dates for the 2022-23 season

The SPFL have confirmed the key dates for the 2022-23 season, which includes a break for the World Cup in Qatar.

All four SPFL leagues will start on the weekend of July 30, with the Premiership breaking after the 16th round of fixtures on November 12-13.

The top-flight will resume again on the weekend of December 17 with clubs in the other three divisions opting to continue playing through the World Cup.

Scotland face a play-off in March to determine if they are to head to the World Cup, needing to beat Ukraine and then either Wales or Austria to reach Qatar.

The Championship will be the first league to finish prior to the play-offs, playing its final match-day on Friday May 5. Leagues One and Two will play their last matches the following day.

The two-legged play-off final to reach the Premiership will be played on June 1 and 4 respectively.

Dates for the Premier Sports Cup were also confirmed by the SPFL, with the five match-days taking place between July 9 and 24. The final for the competition will be held on Sunday February 26.

Fixtures for the new season will be released as normal in June.