Aberdeen secondary schools football: Alex McMurray’s second half double helps Bucksburn Academy S1 defeat St Machar

Table-topping Bucksburn Academy First Years scored a 4-1 away victory against St Machar Academy in their CNR International League clash.

The Aberdeen Secondary Schools Football Association has recently returned from a two-year shutdown due to Covid and, in spite of the low overnight temperatures which were still present at kick-off, a close encounter was anticipated.

Bucksburn had the better of the early play, forcing a number of corners without threatening Isaac Volpi’s goal.

The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute when Samuel Akindileni found himself with time and space near the edge of the box. He drove a low shot beyond Volpi’s left hand and into the net.

St Machar responded and a long through ball towards Jamie Walasek saw Bucksburn’s Sebastian Castillo run from his goal to kick clear. His attempted clearance rebounded off of Walasek and was on its way to goal when a defender rushed back to kick it away.

When the half time whistle went soon after, Bucksburn were worthy of their 1-0 lead, but St Machar were by no means out of things.

Bucksburn began the second period in determined fashion looking to extend their advantage.

Jack Fordyce ran at the St Machar defence, but he was stopped by a fine tackle by Archie Morris.

Up the other end, Cohen Leiper was through on goal, but Bucksburn keeper Castillo was quickly out to block and the St Machar player put the rebound narrowly past the far post.

However, St Machar did make it 1-1 on 55 minutes.

The wind caught a free-kick 30 yards out on the left and, although Castillo did well to parry the ball, he could only push it into the path of waiting Lucas Bergeron. The striker was left with the easy task of sending the ball into the empty net from a couple of yards.

Bucksburn were back in front some five minutes later, though, with a bizarre goal.

Ethan Bain made progress down the left and sent over a tempting cross which found Alex McMurray in good position on the edge of the six-yard box. He met it well enough, but his attempt flew narrowly wide.

However, his luck turned seconds later when confusion among the St Machar defenders from the goal-kick saw the ball hit him and rebounded into the unguarded goal.

McMurray netted again soon after to make it 3-1 to Bucksburn. His strong run down the left gained a corner, with the ball in from the set-piece eventually falling for McMurray to bundle home from close range.

Eight minutes from time, Akindileni collected the ball in midfield, but sent his drive narrowly wide.

There was more confusion in the home ranks with the goal-kick and, when it came to Bain, he moved in on goal. His shot was well parried, but unfortunately for St Machar it found its way to Milan George, who forced the ball into the unguarded net.

The 4-1 scoreline was hard on St Machar, and they were unlucky not to make it closer when the speedy Leiper broke free on the right once again. His well-placed attempt struck the junction of Castillo’s post and crossbar and rebounded to safety.

That was the last action of the contest and Bucksburn left the field deserving victors.

St Machar Academy First Year:

Isaac Volpi, Kenzie Innes, Archie Morris, Tyler Gordon, Mark Donaldson, Max Wetherly, Jamie Walosek, Nathan McIntyre, Cohen Leiper, Tyler Dixon and Lucas Bergeron. Subs: Kuba Kin, Saugat Bhandari, Lee Cruickshank, Max McKenzie and Wicktor Mischuda.

Bucksburn Academy First Year:

Sebastian Castilo, Jack Fordyce, Logan Taylor, Tyler Cosgrove, Noah Sahar, Miller Giles, Samuel Akindileni, Dahen Vixamar, Ethan Bain, Ethan Reid and Ashley Munjoma. Subs: Milan George, Alex McMurray and Fraser Bruce

Referee: A. Cunningham