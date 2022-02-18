North Caley: Jason Golabek says family commitments prompted decision to stand down as Inverness Athletic boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jason Golabek says family commitments prompted his decision to step down as Inverness Athletic manager at the end of the season.

Golabek announced earlier this week he will step aside after Inverness’ trip to Halkirk United on March 19.

Having become a father prior to Christmas, Golabek feels the time is right to end his near three-year spell with Athletic.

Golabek remains keen to help the club in the months ahead, however.

He said: “With the baby arriving, it was getting a bit much to be able to continue. I have been doing it for nearly three years now.

“I miss my football and I’m sure I will be back, but at this moment in time I need to take a break from it and spend time with the family.

“I will still help with coaching through the week, maybe once or twice a week, but it will allow me to take Saturdays off if I’m needed at home.

“I will have a lot more flexibility with regards to not being the manager. I don’t have the pressure of having to be fully committed to the job now.”

Season still alive for Athletic

Inverness have spent the bulk of the season at the foot of the North Caledonian League, and currently trail Thurso by three points.

With the visit of Nairn County reserves on Saturday the first of five games remaining, Golabek is hopeful his side can end his tenure on a high.

He added: “It has been one of those seasons. I didn’t see it going this way at the start of the season, but that’s football.

“We have still got a chance to finish a good season if we can take some points from the remaining games.

“There are 15 points up for grabs, which would take us up to over 20 points. That would give us a massive boost up the table.

“The players have been made aware of that. That’s the target.”

Invergordon aiming to close gap on leaders

Second-placed Invergordon will aim to reduce the seven-point gap on Loch Ness when they host Orkney in their game in hand over the league leaders.

NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE (SPONSORED BY @MacandMac28) – 19.2.22 Bonar Bridge v Thurso

Invergordon v Orkney (12.45)

Alness United v Halkirk United

Inverness Ath v Nairn County 'A'

Golspie Sutherland are also looking to remain in contention, but face a tough test when they travel to face a St Duthus side on sparking form, with six wins from their last seven outings.

Fourth-placed Halkirk United travel to Alness United, while Bonar Bridge host Thurso.