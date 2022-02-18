North Caley: Jason Golabek says family commitments prompted decision to stand down as Inverness Athletic boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North Caley: Jason Golabek says family commitments prompted decision to stand down as Inverness Athletic boss

By Andy Skinner
February 18, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 11:54 am
Jason Golabek.
Jason Golabek says family commitments prompted his decision to step down as Inverness Athletic manager at the end of the season.

Golabek announced earlier this week he will step aside after Inverness’ trip to Halkirk United on March 19.

Having become a father prior to Christmas, Golabek feels the time is right to end his near three-year spell with Athletic.

Golabek remains keen to help the club in the months ahead, however.

He said: “With the baby arriving, it was getting a bit much to be able to continue. I have been doing it for nearly three years now.

“I miss my football and I’m sure I will be back, but at this moment in time I need to take a break from it and spend time with the family.

“I will still help with coaching through the week, maybe once or twice a week, but it will allow me to take Saturdays off if I’m needed at home.

“I will have a lot more flexibility with regards to not being the manager. I don’t have the pressure of having to be fully committed to the job now.”

Season still alive for Athletic

Inverness have spent the bulk of the season at the foot of the North Caledonian League, and currently trail Thurso by three points.

With the visit of Nairn County reserves on Saturday the first of five games remaining, Golabek is hopeful his side can end his tenure on a high.

He added: “It has been one of those seasons. I didn’t see it going this way at the start of the season, but that’s football.

“We have still got a chance to finish a good season if we can take some points from the remaining games.

“There are 15 points up for grabs, which would take us up to over 20 points. That would give us a massive boost up the table.

“The players have been made aware of that. That’s the target.”

Invergordon aiming to close gap on leaders

Second-placed Invergordon will aim to reduce the seven-point gap on Loch Ness when they host Orkney in their game in hand over the league leaders.

Golspie Sutherland are also looking to remain in contention, but face a tough test when they travel to face a St Duthus side on sparking form, with six wins from their last seven outings.

Fourth-placed Halkirk United travel to Alness United, while Bonar Bridge host Thurso.

