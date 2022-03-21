Paul Third: No surprise Ross Stewart is knocking on the door at international level

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Stewart bet on himself when he decided to leave Scottish football for England but his gamble has paid off after being called into the Scotland squad by Steve Clarke.

The 25-year-old has made a career out of defying popular convention and now finds himself on the brink of international recognition.

It’s not bad at all for a player who was plying his trade in the juniors six years ago.

Having started his career with Ardeer Thistle and Kilwinning Rangers in junior football Stewart earned a move to the senior game when he joined Albion Rovers six years ago.

His move to Cliftonhill in itself was remarkable given it was Stewart’s father who clubbed together with the Rovers supporters club to find the money for the £1,500 fee.

The investment reaped Rovers a return of 12 goals from Stewart with the player earning a move to St Mirren. The move to Paisley did not work out as hoped with Stewart spending the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Alloa in League One.

His stay with Saints proved to be a short one as Ross County came calling in August 2018.

It was the move and the platform which Stewart on the Scottish football map.

Success with Staggies made Stewart a wanted man

He scored 11 goals to help the Staggies win the Championship and his displays for County in the Premiership led to interest in his services from fellow top flight teams with Aberdeen in particular hugely keen on taking him to Pittodrie.

Derek McInnes was a huge admirer of the forward but the stars just could not align in time to allow the Dons to make their move following Sam Cosgrove’s sale to Birmingham City.

In the end it was Sunderland who won the race for player in January 2021 and it was with the English League One side where the legend of the “Loch Ness Drogba” was born.

Sunderland may have failed to win promotion last season but they are firmly in the play-off hunt this term largely thanks to Stewart’s 22 goals in England’s third tier.

A cult hero among the Mackems, Stewart’s star is continuing to ascend following his move south of the border and it seems inevitable he will play at a higher level in the near future.

Swansea City were among a host of interested parties in Stewart in January but the window closed with his remaining at the Stadium of Light.

However, his career trajectory shows no sign of slowing anytime soon as the international stage now beckons.

Dykes absence opens the door for Stewart

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has ruled Lyndon Dykes out of international duty this week due to the hamstring strain which has kept him out of action for the Championship club for the past six matches.

That has opened the door for Stewart. A tall yet athletic target man, Stewart offers the aerial presence Dykes has but arguably more mobility.

With the focus now on two friendlies against Poland and either Wales or Austria instead of the World Cup play-offs due to events in Ukraine, opportunity is knocking on the door for the former Ross County forward.

Do not be surprised if he answers the call.

If his career has shown us anything it is a remarkable ability to take his chance when it comes his way.