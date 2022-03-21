Paul Third: No surprise Ross Stewart is knocking on the door at international level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Paul Third: No surprise Ross Stewart is knocking on the door at international level

By Paul Third
March 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 1:18 pm
Sunderland's Ross Stewart and Crewe's Luke Offord battle for the ball
Ross Stewart bet on himself when he decided to leave Scottish football for England but his gamble has paid off after being called into the Scotland squad by Steve Clarke.

The 25-year-old has made a career out of defying popular convention and now finds himself on the brink of international recognition.

It’s not bad at all for a player who was plying his trade in the juniors six years ago.

Having started his career with Ardeer Thistle and Kilwinning Rangers in junior football Stewart earned a move to the senior game when he joined Albion Rovers six years ago.

His move to Cliftonhill in itself was remarkable given it was Stewart’s father who clubbed together with the Rovers supporters club to find the money for the £1,500 fee.

The investment reaped Rovers a return of 12 goals from Stewart with the player earning a move to St Mirren. The move to Paisley did not work out as hoped with Stewart spending the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Alloa in League One.

His stay with Saints proved to be a short one as Ross County came calling in August 2018.

It was the move and the platform which Stewart on the Scottish football map.

Success with Staggies made Stewart a wanted man

Ross Stewart during his time at Ross County

He scored 11 goals to help the Staggies win the Championship and his displays for County in the Premiership led to interest in his services from fellow top flight teams with Aberdeen in particular hugely keen on taking him to Pittodrie.

Derek McInnes was a huge admirer of the forward but the stars just could not align in time to allow the Dons to make their move following Sam Cosgrove’s sale to Birmingham City.

In the end it was Sunderland who won the race for player in January 2021 and it was with the English League One side where the legend of the “Loch Ness Drogba” was born.

Sunderland may have failed to win promotion last season but they are firmly in the play-off hunt this term largely thanks to Stewart’s 22 goals in England’s third tier.

A cult hero among the Mackems, Stewart’s star is continuing to ascend following his move south of the border and it seems inevitable he will play at a higher level in the near future.

Swansea City were among a host of interested parties in Stewart in January but the window closed with his remaining at the Stadium of Light.

However, his career trajectory shows no sign of slowing anytime soon as the international stage now beckons.

Dykes absence opens the door for Stewart

Lyndon Dykes is set to miss out due to injury

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has ruled Lyndon Dykes out of international duty this week due to the hamstring strain which has kept him out of action for the Championship club for the past six matches.

That has opened the door for Stewart. A tall yet athletic target man, Stewart offers the aerial presence Dykes has but arguably more mobility.

With the focus now on two friendlies against Poland and either Wales or Austria instead of the World Cup play-offs due to events in Ukraine, opportunity is knocking on the door for the former Ross County forward.

Do not be surprised if he answers the call.

If his career has shown us anything it is a remarkable ability to take his chance when it comes his way.

