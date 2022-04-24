Ange Postecoglou praises ‘laser-focused’ Celtic side after crucial 2-0 victory over Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ange Postecoglou praises ‘laser-focused’ Celtic side after crucial 2-0 victory over Ross County

By Andy Skinner
April 24, 2022, 5:40 pm Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:28 am
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 24: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic at The Global Energy Stadium, on April 24, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 24: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Celtic at The Global Energy Stadium, on April 24, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the Premiership leaders showed their focus in their 2-0 win over Ross County.

The Hoops’ victory moves them six points clear of Rangers, who they face next weekend.

Although the title prize moves closer into sight with every passing victory, Postecoglou feels his players have managed to avoid getting ahead of themselves.

Postecoglou said: “We’ve been walking this tightrope for a very long time. I think people haven’t noticed because the players have dealt with it very well. You look at our record and the challenges we’ve had throughout that time, the players have been laser focused.

“What’s important is that we come up to every game, respect our opponent and try and play our football and impose ourselves on it. That’s what we did.

Jordan White in action against Celtic.

“Every game has been important to win. Have a look at our record from round six. If people can show me the games where we could have afforded a slip up, I’ll be happy to have a look.

“Every game has been important, every performance has been important. This was no different. We just have to continue on with the football we’ve been playing with whatever challenges we have and I felt we did that.”

Celtic’s victory inflicted a first home defeat on County since the Hoops struck late to triumph in December.

Those two matches are the only two home losses the Staggies have suffered since October, in a 12-match sequence.

Postecoglou insists he was under no illusions as to the challenge his side faced in Dingwall.

He added: “There’s enough commentary about it to know that this wasn’t going to be an easy game. The last time they lost here was against us. You know it’s going to be a difficult encounter. We’ve come away with a really strong victory which I thought was important.

“You’ve got to do both sides of the game. I thought we defended well. We’ve been on this road for quite a while now and these type of games, we always manage to find a way to get through and we managed to find a way playing our football.”

