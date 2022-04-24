Ange Postecoglou praises ‘laser-focused’ Celtic side after crucial 2-0 victory over Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says the Premiership leaders showed their focus in their 2-0 win over Ross County.

The Hoops’ victory moves them six points clear of Rangers, who they face next weekend.

Although the title prize moves closer into sight with every passing victory, Postecoglou feels his players have managed to avoid getting ahead of themselves.

Postecoglou said: “We’ve been walking this tightrope for a very long time. I think people haven’t noticed because the players have dealt with it very well. You look at our record and the challenges we’ve had throughout that time, the players have been laser focused.

“What’s important is that we come up to every game, respect our opponent and try and play our football and impose ourselves on it. That’s what we did.

“Every game has been important to win. Have a look at our record from round six. If people can show me the games where we could have afforded a slip up, I’ll be happy to have a look.

“Every game has been important, every performance has been important. This was no different. We just have to continue on with the football we’ve been playing with whatever challenges we have and I felt we did that.”

Celtic’s victory inflicted a first home defeat on County since the Hoops struck late to triumph in December.

Those two matches are the only two home losses the Staggies have suffered since October, in a 12-match sequence.

Postecoglou insists he was under no illusions as to the challenge his side faced in Dingwall.

He added: “There’s enough commentary about it to know that this wasn’t going to be an easy game. The last time they lost here was against us. You know it’s going to be a difficult encounter. We’ve come away with a really strong victory which I thought was important.

“You’ve got to do both sides of the game. I thought we defended well. We’ve been on this road for quite a while now and these type of games, we always manage to find a way to get through and we managed to find a way playing our football.”