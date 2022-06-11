Fans react to Scotland’s Nations League defeat to Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fans react to Scotland’s Nations League defeat to Ireland

By Callum Law
June 11, 2022, 6:53 pm
Scotland supporters inside the Aviva Stadium look dejected and fans on social media were just as unhappy
Scotland fans expressed their disappointment online following the 3-0 Uefa Nations League loss to Ireland.

The national team weren’t at the races at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and were comfortably beaten by an Irish side winning their first competitive home game since 2019.

After a victory against Armenia at Hampden on Wednesday to start Group B1 this defeat is a major setback for the Scots.

The winner of the section secures a play-off place for Euro 2024 and Ukraine top the table with six points from their first two games.

Twitter users Will Callinson, Peter Stewart and Colin McDonald pulled no punches in their assessment of Scotland’s display.

In the first period Scotland did have a couple of opportunities courtesy of John McGinn, who couldn’t convert, much to the disappointment of Iain Lawless.

And the Tartan Army were quick to have their say online as Scotland fell 2-0 down in the first half to goals from Alan Browne and Troy Parrott.

Michael Obafemi’s third goal for Ireland early in the second half prompted some supporters to call for Steve Clarke to removed as Scotland manager.

