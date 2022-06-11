Fans react to Scotland’s Nations League defeat to Ireland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland fans expressed their disappointment online following the 3-0 Uefa Nations League loss to Ireland.

The national team weren’t at the races at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and were comfortably beaten by an Irish side winning their first competitive home game since 2019.

After a victory against Armenia at Hampden on Wednesday to start Group B1 this defeat is a major setback for the Scots.

The winner of the section secures a play-off place for Euro 2024 and Ukraine top the table with six points from their first two games.

Twitter users Will Callinson, Peter Stewart and Colin McDonald pulled no punches in their assessment of Scotland’s display.

This @ScotlandNT are embarrassing today

McGinn – done nothing

Adams – done nothing

Robertson – nothing

Hanlay- terrible

McTominay- terrible

Manager – wrong team, wrong tactics — Will Callison (@Will6118) June 11, 2022

Scotland making ireland look like world beaters. — Peter stewart (@Peterst93970840) June 11, 2022

Up there with one of the most horrific scotland performances I’ve had the burden of witnessing — Colin McDonald (@Hobbittoo) June 11, 2022

In the first period Scotland did have a couple of opportunities courtesy of John McGinn, who couldn’t convert, much to the disappointment of Iain Lawless.

How many sitters is McGinn going to miss. — Iain Lawless (@Iainlawless) June 11, 2022

And the Tartan Army were quick to have their say online as Scotland fell 2-0 down in the first half to goals from Alan Browne and Troy Parrott.

We are back to where we were pre Euro 2020. Think it will be another 20 years before the next tournament. Anyone can see McGinn is burnt out after the season, Robertson the same. Gordon and Hanley passed their sell by date at this level, Adams not good enough. — Iain McGregor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@greagsy) June 11, 2022

One of the worst first half's I've seen since the Faroe Island under Berti Vogts years ago shocking — Niall Munro (@NiallMunro7) June 11, 2022

We can’t do simple defending it’s unreal — Luke_Adamson27 (@LAdamson27) June 11, 2022

Michael Obafemi’s third goal for Ireland early in the second half prompted some supporters to call for Steve Clarke to removed as Scotland manager.

Clarke has to go after this, most embarrassing performance since Kazakhstan away — Andy (@WildRover1882) June 11, 2022

Bye bye Steve Clarke pic.twitter.com/ebMbL0gkg9 — Arron Myles (@ArronnMyless) June 11, 2022

I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT NOBODY CARES ABOUT TWEETS UNLESS ITS CLARKE'S SACKING — Lewis 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇦🇹⭐️⭐️ (@BLSTC27) June 11, 2022