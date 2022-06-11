Huntly is offering a cafe the opportunity to set up shop in town square community space

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huntly is offering a cafe the opportunity to set up shop in town square community space

By Cameron Roy
June 11, 2022, 7:21 pm
Number 30 The Square, will be receiving a renovation. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Number 30 The Square, will be receiving a renovation. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Huntly Development Trust is looking for a company to open a cafe in the newly renovated No. 30 The Square.

The trust is looking for a like-minded partner to run the cafe from the community space in Huntly town square.

The historic building was purchased by the trust in 2019. After its renovation, it will host the cafe as well as a 60-seater cinema, music venue, shops, and fitness area.

Money has come from Aberdeenshire’s town centre fund as the full plans to buy No. 30 and replace it with a community space were announced in 2020.

An artist’s interpretation of what the cafe could look like in the future. Supplied by Huntly Development Trust.

‘Town is undergoing huge transformation’

The town square had been struggling and there were many empty commercial properties.

Carolyn Powell, the trust’s town centre development manager, said: “It is an exciting time for Huntly, with three major buildings around the square that have been bought and are being refurbished ahead of opening new businesses within them.

“Along with the recently opened Orb’s Bookshop and Deveron Projects Square Deal building, the centre of town is undergoing huge transformation.”

Huntly town Square had been struggling in recent years. Picture by Darrell Benns.

‘Sourcing food from local suppliers’

The cafe will play a key part in the trust’s plans and they are looking for people with experience running a cafe and who want to work in partnership with the community.

Ms Powell, added: “We’re looking for someone who is passionate about the opportunity to be part of a wave of development in Huntly’s square.

“Someone who is committed to employing local people, sourcing food from local suppliers and has an environmentally sustainable approach to their business.”

For more information about the trust and the cafe project, visit here.

