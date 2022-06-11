Huntly is offering a cafe the opportunity to set up shop in town square community space

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huntly Development Trust is looking for a company to open a cafe in the newly renovated No. 30 The Square.

The trust is looking for a like-minded partner to run the cafe from the community space in Huntly town square.

The historic building was purchased by the trust in 2019. After its renovation, it will host the cafe as well as a 60-seater cinema, music venue, shops, and fitness area.

Money has come from Aberdeenshire’s town centre fund as the full plans to buy No. 30 and replace it with a community space were announced in 2020.

‘Town is undergoing huge transformation’

The town square had been struggling and there were many empty commercial properties.

Carolyn Powell, the trust’s town centre development manager, said: “It is an exciting time for Huntly, with three major buildings around the square that have been bought and are being refurbished ahead of opening new businesses within them.

“Along with the recently opened Orb’s Bookshop and Deveron Projects Square Deal building, the centre of town is undergoing huge transformation.”

‘Sourcing food from local suppliers’

The cafe will play a key part in the trust’s plans and they are looking for people with experience running a cafe and who want to work in partnership with the community.

Ms Powell, added: “We’re looking for someone who is passionate about the opportunity to be part of a wave of development in Huntly’s square.

“Someone who is committed to employing local people, sourcing food from local suppliers and has an environmentally sustainable approach to their business.”

For more information about the trust and the cafe project, visit here.