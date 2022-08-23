North Region Junior football: Culter boss wants side to maintain standards – despite win and 100% NRJFA Premier League record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter maintained their 100% McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League record with a 3-1 Crombie Park victory over a Nairn St. Ninian side still waiting to pick up their opening points of the season.

Nikolas Wozniak gave the hosts a perfect start with a goal on just two minutes and then added a second on 36 minutes from the penalty spot.

Midway through the second period, Mervyn Grant reduced the deficit for the visitors, but, with five minutes remaining, Saints’ Mark Macdonald picked up a second yellow card and Culter took full advantage of the extra man – with Lewis Hutchison adding number three shortly afterwards to complete the scoring.

Culter boss Lee Youngson didn’t think his victorious side were at their best, saying: “We’re disappointed with the performance, we were well below par.

“We lacked intensity and quality and missed some clear-cut chances in the second half which should have finished the game well before Nairn got a goal back, but it’s another three points and that’s what counts come May.

“We’ve had a good start to the season, won all seven games and have our place booked in the quarter-finals of the Grill League Cup.

“We’ve been consistent throughout so far, but on Saturday we fell short of the standards that have been set.

“We know that can happen and, when it does, taking the points is important.

“The league looked exciting before a ball was kicked, several teams have started well and in the end that will help, but for us it’s only a start, nothing more. It’s a long season, every team will have a spell of good and bad form, it’s how we react to those situations that will count.

“The message has been simple – focus on us, maintain high intensity and standards at training, take one game at a time and keep winning. Do that and the rest will take care of itself.

“With regards to our new signings, we’ve added Cammy Fraser, Ross Clark and Ryan Wallace, while Lewis Hutchison is also back, as is Kai Ross, who hasn’t been involved for some time due to work commitments.

“The three new faces have settled in well and gave us something we lacked last season. Lewis and Kai are like new signings, too, so it’s pleasing to have them back focused and involved.”

Culter make the short journey to Milton Park on Tuesday on league duty, while Saints entertain Dufftown – with both on their travels in the opening round of the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday, with Culter at Dundee Violet and Nairn at Petershill.

Another busy Tuesday for Juniors

There’s a busy McBookie.com NRJFA league programme on Tuesday, with Premier League pacesetters Hermes making the short trip to Stoneywood Parkvale.

It should be quite a match in Inverurie with Colony Park hosting Bridge of Don Thistle.

At The Meadows, it’s Ellon United versus Montrose Roselea, Dyce are at Maud and, at Glenury Park, it’s Stonehaven entertaining East End.

Championship leaders Sunnybank face Rothie Rovers at Heathryfold for what should be a cracker, with Cruden Bay going to Longside for a local derby.

Elsewhere, it’s Deveronside at home to Aberdeen University, Banks O’Dee JFC at Glentanar and Lossiemouth United against New Elgin, with all matches starting at 7pm.