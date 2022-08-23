North Region Junior football: Culter boss wants side to maintain standards – despite win and 100% NRJFA Premier League record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Culter boss wants side to maintain standards – despite win and 100% NRJFA Premier League record

By Reporter
August 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 7:13 am
Culter's Nikolas Wozniak, centre, with Nairn's Jack Maclean (left) and Andrew Maclean. Picture by Kami Thomson
Culter's Nikolas Wozniak, centre, with Nairn's Jack Maclean (left) and Andrew Maclean. Picture by Kami Thomson

Culter maintained their 100% McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League record with a 3-1 Crombie Park victory over a Nairn St. Ninian side still waiting to pick up their opening points of the season.

Nikolas Wozniak gave the hosts a perfect start with a goal on just two minutes and then added a second on 36 minutes from the penalty spot.

Midway through the second period, Mervyn Grant reduced the deficit for the visitors, but, with five minutes remaining, Saints’ Mark Macdonald picked up a second yellow card and Culter took full advantage of the extra man – with Lewis Hutchison adding number three shortly afterwards to complete the scoring.

Culter boss Lee Youngson didn’t think his victorious side were at their best, saying: “We’re disappointed with the performance, we were well below par.

“We lacked intensity and quality and missed some clear-cut chances in the second half which should have finished the game well before Nairn got a goal back, but it’s another three points and that’s what counts come May.

“We’ve had a good start to the season, won all seven games and have our place booked in the quarter-finals of the Grill League Cup.

“We’ve been consistent throughout so far, but on Saturday we fell short of the standards that have been set.

“We know that can happen and, when it does, taking the points is important.

“The league looked exciting before a ball was kicked, several teams have started well and in the end that will help, but for us it’s only a start, nothing more. It’s a long season, every team will have a spell of good and bad form, it’s how we react to those situations that will count.

“The message has been simple – focus on us, maintain high intensity and standards at training, take one game at a time and keep winning. Do that and the rest will take care of itself.

“With regards to our new signings, we’ve added Cammy Fraser, Ross Clark and Ryan Wallace, while Lewis Hutchison is also back, as is Kai Ross, who hasn’t been involved for some time due to work commitments.

Culter’s Ryan Wallace and Nairn’s Kieran Fraser. Picture by Kami Thomson

“The three new faces have settled in well and gave us something we lacked last season. Lewis and Kai are like new signings, too, so it’s pleasing to have them back focused and involved.”

Culter make the short journey to Milton Park on Tuesday on league duty, while Saints entertain Dufftown – with both on their travels in the opening round of the Scottish Junior Cup on Saturday, with Culter at Dundee Violet and Nairn at Petershill.

Another busy Tuesday for Juniors

There’s a busy McBookie.com NRJFA league programme on Tuesday, with Premier League pacesetters Hermes making the short trip to Stoneywood Parkvale.

It should be quite a match in Inverurie with Colony Park hosting Bridge of Don Thistle.

At The Meadows, it’s Ellon United versus Montrose Roselea, Dyce are at Maud and, at Glenury Park, it’s Stonehaven entertaining East End.

Championship leaders Sunnybank face Rothie Rovers at Heathryfold for what should be a cracker, with Cruden Bay going to Longside for a local derby.

Elsewhere, it’s Deveronside at home to Aberdeen University, Banks O’Dee JFC at Glentanar and Lossiemouth United against New Elgin, with all matches starting at 7pm.

