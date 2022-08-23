Full-back Owen Cairns confident Elgin City can unite strengths to make strides in SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Full-back Owen Cairns confident Elgin City can unite strengths to make strides in SPFL Trust Trophy

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
August 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 7:17 am
Elgin City defender Owen Cairns in action against Nairn County.
Elgin City defender Owen Cairns in action against Nairn County.

Defender Owen Cairns reckons Elgin City have to tools to do a job on Stenhousemuir in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday – but insists defensive solidity is the key.

Elgin’s only competitive win this season came when they defeated Dundee United’s under-20s 1-0 in the first stage of the competition thanks to a Kane Hester goal.

A trio of successive 2-2 draws have held them back in the league, including on Saturday when they had to settle for a share of the spoils at home to Stranraer.

It’s another team from their division who stand in their way in the SPFL Trust Trophy, in the shape of Stenny – who also have three points from their first four league games.

Aiming to cash in on home advantage

At the weekend, the Warriors lost 3-1 at home to perfect starters Dumbarton, and Cairns is sure – if City focus on their strengths, including their attacking qualities – they can get the victory.

The right-back said: “The performances are coming. We’re always going to create chances with the attacking options we’ve got.

“It really is just a case of tweaking a few things at the back and I’m sure the wins will come.

Elgin City striker Kane Hester grabbed the winner against Dundee United under-20s in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

“We’d expect a tight game against Stenhousemuir. They’ve been a strong side for years, but we’re at home and they’re having to travel a fair distance on a Tuesday night.

“We’ll go out, play our game and focus on what we’re good at. We knock the ball about well, so we’ll stick to our game plan.

“I’m sure if we tighten up at the back, make sure we’re solid, the chances and goals will take care of themselves.

“It’s about trying to build a winning mentality in these games. If we can win on Tuesday, we can take that into Saturday (away to Dumbarton).

“It creates the expectation that, on our day, we can go out and beat anybody in this league. We’re confident of that.”

Two very different ways to draw 2-2

Cairns, who was at Highland League champions Fraserburgh before joining Elgin this summer, explained their last two league draws must be viewed on their own merits.

The fighting 2-2 outcome at Forfar Athletic was achieved despite red cards for Brian Cameron and Angus Mailer.

Against Stranraer, they came from a goal down to lead 2-1 courtesy of Matthew Cooper and Darryl McHardy goals before the Blues earned the point with a Craig Malcolm reply.

Cairns said: “You look at these games within its context. Two weekends ago, we were to nine men away from home and we got a point. It felt like a win.

“On Saturday, we played really well, especially in the first half, and we led again and ended up drawing again. The boys were a little bit disappointed, because we felt we deserved more from the game.”

Charlesworth making impact at City

Cairns welcomes the recent return to the coaching staff of Charlie Charlesworth, who was previously at Borough Briggs 15 years ago.

Charlie Charlesworth has been added to the Elgin City coaching team.

Charlesworth has fitted in seamlessly, bringing his managerial experience from Lossiemouth (twice), Deveronvale and Huntly into work with manager Gavin Price and assistant boss Jim Weir.

Cairns said: “I had experience of playing against Charlie’s teams in the Highland League.

“Charlie has been really good around the dressing room.

He has been really good with me, in terms of helping me develop as a player, especially with me being relatively new to the team.

“He’s helping to deliver training sessions which are of a really good standard – you can tell he’s got a very good understanding of the game and he’s extremely enthusiastic.

“I’m sure between him, Gavin and Jim, they will get the best from the players, I’ve no doubt about that.”

All tickets for the Stenny clash at Borough Briggs have been set at £5.

 

