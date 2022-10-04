SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Caley Thistle and Elgin City discover fourth-round opponents

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 4, 2022, 1:32 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 3:11 pm
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.
The SPFL Trust Trophy is now at the last 16 stage.

Caley Thistle will travel to Hamilton or Rangers B in the fourth-round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The last-16 draw took place on Tuesday and pitched the two-times winners in against opponents from their own division in Accies, or Rangers second string, who are second in the Lowland League.

Billy Dodds’ Championship side, who edged past Highland League leaders Brechin City on penalties to reach this stage, will discover who they will meet when Gers tackle Accies at Dumbarton on Tuesday November 8.

ICT have yet to face Hamilton this season, with the game being rescheduled for October 18 following the death of the Queen.

Caley Thistle beat Rangers Colts in the Challenge Cup semi-final two years ago as in a tie which saw ICT striker James Keatings sent off before his red card was lifted following widespread criticism for the decision.

The final against Raith Rovers never took place due to the pandemic and the rivals jointly shared the silverware.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

Clyde clash next up for Elgin City

In-form League 2 team Elgin City, meanwhile, will host League 1 Clyde in the last 16.

The Moray men, who have knocked out Dundee United Colts, Stenhousemuir and Peterhead, are the last remaining League 2 club remaining in the cup.

Elgin’s 4-0 rout of League 1 Peterhead in the previous round will give them belief that they can progress further in the competition.

Gavin Price’s team have lost only one match in their last 10 games overall and moved up to mid-table thanks to their 5-1 rout of Annan on Saturday, inspired by four goals from striker Kane Hester.

Clyde beat Welsh opponents Caernarfon Town 1-0 in round three, but that has been the Bully Wee’s only win in six fixtures as they sit eighth in League 1, so Elgin might fancy their chances.

These two clubs have not locked horns for a few years, since Clyde were in League 2.

The full draw is – Raith Rovers v Morton, Kelty Hearts v Linfield, Queen’s Park v Montrose, Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic or Celtic B, Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South, Falkirk v Dundee, Elgin City v Clyde, Hamilton Accies or Rangers B v Caley Thistle.

The fourth-round ties are scheduled for the weekend of December 10-11.

