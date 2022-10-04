Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People’s Champion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council worker Dorothy Burke was recognised for her commitment to her life-changing work.

The community development officer has been supporting Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Aberdeen following the Russian invasion.

Now, she has been named as the People’s Champion in Aberdeen City Council’s Star Awards.

She admitted that even being nominated came as a surprise to her.

She said: “I have only been part of the community learning team for less than a year but during this time I have met lots of amazing people who inspire me every day,” she said.

‘Helping Aberdeen’s most vulnerable residents’

Chief executive Angela Scott said “her focus is very much on improving life for the people of Aberdeen”.

Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill believes what’s recently happened in the world demonstrates the important role Aberdeen City Council plays.

He said: “Recent global events have underlined the importance of all that Aberdeen City Council does, from delivering education to helping look after Aberdeen’s most vulnerable residents.

“The council’s success is down to its staff, and the Star Awards is a fitting tribute to those that lead the way.”