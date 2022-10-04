Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People’s Champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman who helped Ukrainian refugees fleeing war has been crowned Aberdeen People’s Champion

By Chloe Irvine
October 4, 2022, 1:39 pm Updated: October 4, 2022, 3:19 pm
Dorothy Burke holding her trophy for supporting Ukrainian refugees in Aberdeen
Dorothy Burke was named People’s Champion in Aberdeen City Council’s Star Awards.

Aberdeen City Council worker Dorothy Burke was recognised for her commitment to her life-changing work.

The community development officer has been supporting Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Aberdeen following the Russian invasion.

Now, she has been named as the People’s Champion in Aberdeen City Council’s Star Awards.

She admitted that even being nominated came as a surprise to her.

She said: “I have only been part of the community learning team for less than a year but during this time I have met lots of amazing people who inspire me every day,” she said.

Marischal College lit up in blue and yellow to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

‘Helping Aberdeen’s most vulnerable residents’

Chief executive Angela Scott said “her focus is very much on improving life for the people of Aberdeen”.

Council co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill believes what’s recently happened in the world demonstrates the important role Aberdeen City Council plays.

He said: “Recent global events have underlined the importance of all that Aberdeen City Council does, from delivering education to helping look after Aberdeen’s most vulnerable residents.

Councillor Ian Yuill. Picture by Paul Glendell

“The council’s success is down to its staff, and the Star Awards is a fitting tribute to those that lead the way.”

