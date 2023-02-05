Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women must grasp chance and make progress at upcoming Pinatar Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women must grasp chance and make progress at upcoming Pinatar Cup

By Rachel Corsie
February 5, 2023, 6:00 am
Scotland celebrate after Eartha Cumings' penalty heroics at last year's Pinatar Cup. Image: SNS.
Scotland celebrate after Eartha Cumings' penalty heroics at last year's Pinatar Cup. Image: SNS.

Ahead of our first Scotland camp of 2023, Pedro Martinez Losa has named the 25-player squad who will be heading out to Spain.

In just over a week’s time, we will travel to Spain and arrive at our base camp at La Finca ahead of our third Pinatar Cup campaign.

This year’s edition will see us come up against Iceland (February 15), the Philippines (February 18) and Wales (February 21) but this camp brings more opportunities than just game time.

It’s a camp in the calendar I know a lot of the players look forward to because we’re together for longer and have more chances to work on different things without the pressure competitive qualifiers can bring.

Although we don’t want the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup lingering over us, we shouldn’t treat this camp as a completely fresh start, but rather one where we can aim to make good progress.

We’ve built on a lot of things over the last 18 months since Pedro has come in. He has very specific ideas about his style of play. As a group of players, we know exactly what’s expected of us at training and in a game.

But we also know there are areas we need to improve on which we’ll certainly use the camp to address – but we won’t disregard the positive strides we’ve made so far.

As I reflect on last year’s Pinatar Cup, I know people back home were underwhelmed with some of the results but, for us, there was so much value in them. We got to try things without the detriment of dropping points in qualification campaign.

Having a chance to mix things up and for players to gain difference experiences should benefit us in the long run this year, too, as we prepare for the inaugural Nations League campaign.

Caroline Weir and Hungary’s Dóra Zeller in action during a Pinatar Cup 2022 match between Scotland and Hungary. Image: SNS.

The format is going to be slightly different to any competition we’ve played in before and we’ll be playing teams who are considered the same level as us.

I don’t want to sound disrespectful but in the Nations League we won’t come up against the teams who are lower in the rankings, so every game is going to bring added pressure and significance.

One thing I’d like to see more from us during this camp in Spain is ruthlessness.

We need to go out with a winning mentality and have the mindset that we can win all three of those games – and even if we’re struggling in a match, we need to still believe we will find a way to grind out the win.

A deserved Scotland call-up for Jamie-Lee Napier

The 25-player squad is mostly made up of players who have been routinely called up by Pedro, with London City Lionesses’ Jamie-Lee Napier the only new addition to the squad.

Although uncapped, she’ll not be a completely new face, as Jamie-Lee was first called up back in 2019, so it’s great to see her back with the national team again.

I don’t think the last few years have been the easiest for Jamie-Lee after moving from Hibs to Chelsea at just 19 years old. It was probably a great environment for her to learn in, but she just didn’t get the game time.

Jamie-Lee Napier in action for London City Lionesses. Image: Shutterstock.

But she’s persevered and worked really hard to get her confidence back, and I saw the potential she had at Birmingham City when were both on loan there during the 2020-21 season.

Now 22-years-old and at London City, she seems to be really enjoying her football again and her place in the squad feels like a just reward – hopefully, she makes the most of it.

It will be our first Scotland camp since Jen Beattie announced her retirement and, like I wrote last week, I know she’ll be a big miss amongst the squad, both on and off the pitch.

Transfer window drama good for profile of women’s game

The football transfer window came to an end on Tuesday and it was good to see the women’s game become part of the deadline day buzz.

The drama was mainly centered around Arsenal putting in a bid reportedly worth around £500,000 for Manchester United’s forward Alessia Russo – which would have made her the most expensive female player on the planet.

It would’ve eclipsed the record £400,000 Barcelona paid for Keira Walsh in the summer and although the Russo transfer didn’t happen, it feels like it’s set a precedent now.

Manchester United forward Alessia Russo. Image: PA.

We’ve seen in the men’s game how if a player goes for a certain amount of money then that becomes the new normal which clubs then try to out-do.

With Keira moving for £400,00 and Russo wanted for £500,000, who knows what the figures will grow to be in the new few transfer windows. I have no doubt they’ll keep increasing.

A big thing which is talked about in the women’s game is revenue and profit and it’s something which is improving but still needs to become more sustainable.

However, with these sort of transfers, clubs now know if they develop a player there’s the possibility of a considerable fee, so it’s all very positive from a business point of view.

Another positive was the vast amount of attention the potential move was getting.

At Aston Villa, we have Sky Sports News constantly rolling on the TV and Alessia was up there as one of the biggest stories of the day alongside the men’s transfers.

Rachel Boyle returns for Hibs

Although not a transfer, Hibs will be boosted by the return of a player on Sunday as Rachael Boyle will be named in their match-day squad for the first time since January 2022.

Rachael has been away from the game due to being pregnant and it was great to hear she could be back involved on the pitch less than six months after giving birth to her daughter.

Rachael Boyle will be named in Hibs’ match-day squad for the first time since giving birth. Image: Shutterstock.

For her to be named in the squad already is a testament to the kind of person Rachael is, and reflects the hard work and commitment she has put in throughout her football career.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Invergordon came back from two goals down to win 3-2 against Inverness Athletic. Image: Mackie Sports Photos
Goals and drama as North Caledonian League sides battle for semi-final places
Nairn County reserves head coach Stuart Finnie.
Nairn County reserves targeting North Caledonian Cup tilt
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Matheus Machado, left, in action for Rothes. Image: Donald Cameron/ SportPix.
Matheus Machado says Rothes 'gave him back joy for football' as Brazilian attacker steps…
Lewis Muirhead, left. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Hard work on squad and in training pays off for…
Callum Dunbar celebrates after scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Junior football: No change at the top of the Premier League
Ken Morrison's clinching goal for Invergordon slips past Fort William goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Vital victories for St Duthus and Invergordon, but Loch Ness stay on title track…
Jen Beattie in Scotland colours. Image: SNS
Rachel Corsie: Close friend Jen Beattie signs off with Scottish women's football legacy guaranteed
William Mathers scoring for Culter against East End. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: East End host Premier League leaders Culter
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr after last year's NCL title win.
Invergordon know Fort William clash is huge test of champions' title credentials

Most Read

1
M&Co have called in administrators leaving stores across the north, including Inverness, at risk of closure. Image: Google Street View.
Fashion retailer M&Co announces closure of all UK stores axing nearly 2,000 jobs
2
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
3
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
4
David Russell fell asleep at the wheel. Image: DC Thomson
Farmer, 66, crashed on A90 after falling asleep at wheel
5
Changes approved at Elgin South Street shop. Image: Design team/ DC Thomson
Elgin whisky shop changes approved as part of multi-million pound transformation, access track upgrade…
6
2 February 2023. Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused part departing from Court. PICTURE CONTENT: CRAIG SINCLAIR
Stagecoach worker brutally attacked colleague in bus depot bust-up
7
Winter Olympian Kirsty Muir shows off her skills to the GB squad
UK’s snowboarding and free skiing championships heading to Cairngorms
8
Bojan Miovski celebrates his second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS
‘Happiest Saturday in a long time!’ – Aberdeen fans thrilled as Dons return to…
9
Crowds of families turned up to help raise funds for two Aberdeen families. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘We’re here for you’: Bridge of Don community turns out to support fundraiser for…
10
John Hewitt heads home the Aberdeen winner against Real Madrid during extra time in Gothenburg.
Aberdeen fans wish Gothenburg Great John Hewitt well after recent ‘health scare’

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. BGF investment in STC Insiso Picture shows; l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso. Aberdeen. Supplied by STC Insiso Date; 17/01/2023
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock heads at goal against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock.
Loan star Mattie Pollock determined to prove point to parent club Watford by helping…
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
The grenade was found on Graemeshall Beach in Orkney. Image: Google Maps.
Orkney beach cordoned off after unexploded grenade discovered
PRIZE WINNER: Supreme champion went to Millerston Ramsay from Andrew Thornber and daughters, brought out by Allan Jackson.
Millerston breeding produces champion winner
The watch appears to be very old. Image: Police Scotland.
Police hope to reunite a 'very old watch' found at Inverurie Morrisons supermarket with…
Four kayakers were marooned at Loch Ailort this evening. Image: RNLI/ Nigel Millard
Mallaig lifeboat crew rescues four marooned kayakers at Lochaber loch
Brechin City captain Jamie Bain. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Brechin too strong for Wick; Keith and Vale share the spoils
Lachie Macleod on the ball for Banks o' Dee. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee and Formartine United chalk up victories
Lossiemouth's Niall Kennedy. Image: Jasper Image.
Lossiemouth stun Inverurie Locos; Fraserburgh defeat Huntly in Mark Cowie's 300th game in charge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented