Invergordon keep slim title chase alive thanks to nine-goal victory against Bonar Bridge

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Inverness Athletic slipped to a 2-0 North Caledonian League loss at Halkirk United. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Inverness Athletic slipped to a 2-0 North Caledonian League loss at Halkirk United. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC

Invergordon were the big winners in the North Caledonian League on Saturday as they surged to a 9-0 rout against rock-bottom Bonar Bridge.

This was always going to be a tough task for the Migdale men, who have now lost 15 of their 16 fixtures.

Callum Murray got the ball rolling with an 11th-minute goal, which was soon added to by Kyle Maclean.

Benjamin Kelly bagged a brace before half-time to increase the score to four.

Kelly took his daily tally to four goals, with Jack Mackay, Andrew Miller and Jordan Knight also on the scoresheet.

The resounding result moves the defending champions into second spot, with four games in hand on leaders Loch Ness, but with a 14-point gap to make up.

MacDonald brace earns leaders’ win

Shane Carling’s impressive front-runners ensured they remain hot favourites to land their first NCL title as they defeated 11th-placed visitors Thurso.

A goal in each half from Phil MacDonald earned the victory and the chance to become champions remains firmly in their hands with six fixtures remaining.

Saints battle back to hold Orkney

St Duthus slipped from second to third after leading, then needing a late goal, in their 2-2 draw away to Orkney.

Will Ross put the Tain Saints ahead just after the hour mark, but quickfire Aiden Cooper and Liam Delday gave the islanders a golden chance to win it.

However, Jake Lockett popped up with a last-gasp equaliser to secure a share of the spoils against their ninth-placed hosts.

Anglers double up to defeat Athletic

Inverness Athletic are still fourth in the division, despite falling to a 2-0 defeat away to Halkirk United.

First half goals from Steven Anderson and Kuba Koziol mean the Anglers are now eighth, with their 10th win of the campaign.

Golspie victorious over Fort William

Golspie Sutherland scored a 3-2 victory at home to Fort William to move to within two points of their beaten opponents.

Louis Macpherson put the hosts in front, but Asad Ahmed’s response just before half-time gave Fort hope.

However, Gary Pullen restored Golspie’s advantage early in the second half and Sam Mackay added to that on 64 minutes. Fort’s Michael Rodgers’ goal came in stoppage-time.

The result means Fort are in fifth position, with Golspie two places lower, just below Halkirk, who have played two matches more than both.

Alness show grit to seal home win

Paul Macdonald sealed a 2-1 victory for Alness United – but had to come from a goal down against Clachnacuddin reserves.

The young Lilywhites took the lead when Kian Macleod found the net eight minutes into the second half.

Alness, under the interim management of Rob Mitchell, equalised two minutes later through Jude Fraser before Macdonald edged it for the hosts with six minutes left.

The top fixture this coming Saturday pitches Invergordon into a tricky trip to Thurso where they cannot afford any slip-ups.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented