Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over Clachnacuddin reserves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over Clachnacuddin reserves

By Andy Skinner
February 26, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 26, 2023, 4:39 pm
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.

Loch Ness moved a step closer to securing their first North Caledonian League title with a 3-1 win over Clachnacuddin reserves.

Shane Carling’s men kept their winning run going, netting through Josh Race, Keith Mason and Allan Macphee, with Kieran Syrjanen pulling a goal back late on from the spot.

Loch Ness remain 14 points clear at the top of the table with five matches to play.

They still face a challenge from Invergordon however, who have four games in hand – allowing them to reduce the gap to two points should they win them.

The champions showed they are still firmly in contention, with an emphatic 5-1 victory away to Thurso.

A hat-trick from Stuart Leslie, and goals from Ken Morrison and Niall Docherty secured the win, with Adam Gunn netting a consolation for the home side.

Third-placed St Duthus returned to winning ways in convincing fashion, with a 5-0 triumph at Bonar Bridge.

Goals were spread around the side, with Sam Ross, Shaun Marshall, Bradi Hulme, Finn As-Chainey and Louis Sears on target for the Tain outfit.

Fort William moved up to fourth place with a 3-1 win over Halkirk United at Claggan Park.

Andrew Maclean’s opener was cancelled out by Conor Trueman’s goal for the visitors, however second half goals by Asad Ahmed and Lerlah Hay secured victory for the Lochaber men.

Orkney ran out 5-2 winners in their trip to Alness United, which moves Charlie Alway’s men into eighth spot.

In a rapid start, goals from Chris Simpson, Aiden Cooper, an Owen Rendall double and a Ryan Dryburgh own goal had the islanders five goals up within the opening 29 minutes.

Gregor Mackay and Ryan McFee pulled goals back for Alness in the second half.

Golspie Sutherland recorded a 2-0 victory away to Nairn County reserves, with Adam Sutherland and Shaun Urquhart on target.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa speaks to the squad after the opening defeat to Iceland. Image: Scottish FA.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women will build on constructive Pinatar Cup camp
Rangers boss Michael Beale, left, and his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou with the League Cup trophy. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: League Cup final is too close to call and could be a…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Shane Carling preparing for 'six cup finals' in Loch Ness' bid for North Caledonian…
Jack Craig celebrates his goal for Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes v Culter looks set to be a thriller in North Regional…
Newcastle United midfielder Ryan Fraser.
Former Aberdeen winger Ryan Fraser 'forced to train with the under-21s' at Newcastle United
Rose Reilly, left playing for the Italian national team and right receiving her MBE in 2022.
Rose Reilly - the Scottish 'World Cup' winner who blazed a trail for women's…
Ron Gordon, centre, pictured at Easter Road in September. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack 'devastated' by death of Hibernian owner and close friend Ron…
Erin Cuthbert in action for Scotland at the Pinatar Cup. Image: Scottish FA.
The big takeaways from Scotland Women's Pinatar Cup campaign as final game ends in…
East End's Michael Keller wins this header against Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Juniors: East End edge out Dyce to reach last eight of McLeman Cup
East End's Scott Kerr and Dyce's Darren Reid compete for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Spoils shared between Bridge of Don Thistle and Hermes

Most Read

1
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
2
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for new homes Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes –…
3
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
4
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
6
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
7
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
8
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
9
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
10
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…

More from Press and Journal

The portraits on display at the National Museum of Scotland. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
18th century Highland clan portraits go on display at the National Museum of Scotland
Finn Russell nips through a gap against France in Paris.
Six Nations: Five key points from Scotland's battling but losing performance in Paris
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.
Scotland's 'best performance' of Six Nations by 'best team ever' despite loss in Paris
The group were rescued by helicopter. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue.
Warning for walkers after four people rescued from Cairngorms
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins battles with Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's young players will learn from 7-0 defeat to ruthless…
Three guests posed for a photo with their cocktails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Cocktails were shaken not stirred at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
Police have issued an appeal to try and trace Harry Ward. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for missing teen, 15, last seen on Saturday in Banff
France's Gael Fickou goes through for the clinching try in Paris.
France 32 Scotland 21: Calamitous first quarter gives fighting Scots too much to do…
A large wood structure on the River Dee. Image: River Dee Trust.
Trees to help protect salmon and trout to be installed on River Dee with…
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner.
Formartine overcome Rothes; Banks o' Dee prove too strong for Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented