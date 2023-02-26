Loch Ness stay on track in North Caledonian League title bid with victory over Clachnacuddin reserves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness moved a step closer to securing their first North Caledonian League title with a 3-1 win over Clachnacuddin reserves.

Shane Carling’s men kept their winning run going, netting through Josh Race, Keith Mason and Allan Macphee, with Kieran Syrjanen pulling a goal back late on from the spot.

Loch Ness remain 14 points clear at the top of the table with five matches to play.

They still face a challenge from Invergordon however, who have four games in hand – allowing them to reduce the gap to two points should they win them.

The champions showed they are still firmly in contention, with an emphatic 5-1 victory away to Thurso.

A hat-trick from Stuart Leslie, and goals from Ken Morrison and Niall Docherty secured the win, with Adam Gunn netting a consolation for the home side.

FULL-TIME SCORES – NORTH CALEDONIAN LEAGUE

Loch Ness 3 v Clach 'A' 1 (2.00)

Alness Utd 2 v Orkney 5

Bonar Bridge 0 v St.Duthus 5

Fort William 3 v Halkirk Utd 1

Nairn 'A 0 v Golspie 2

Thurso 1 v Invergordon 5#NCFA #Northcaley pic.twitter.com/2HDGgy2Zpy — North Caledonian FA (@NorthCaleyFA) February 25, 2023

Third-placed St Duthus returned to winning ways in convincing fashion, with a 5-0 triumph at Bonar Bridge.

Goals were spread around the side, with Sam Ross, Shaun Marshall, Bradi Hulme, Finn As-Chainey and Louis Sears on target for the Tain outfit.

Fort William moved up to fourth place with a 3-1 win over Halkirk United at Claggan Park.

Andrew Maclean’s opener was cancelled out by Conor Trueman’s goal for the visitors, however second half goals by Asad Ahmed and Lerlah Hay secured victory for the Lochaber men.

Orkney ran out 5-2 winners in their trip to Alness United, which moves Charlie Alway’s men into eighth spot.

Some photos from today's @NorthCaleyFA game between @AlnessUnitedFC vs @OrkneyFC Full time score was Alness 2-5 Orkeny Full gallery can be found here – https://t.co/FJSU1ckF7r pic.twitter.com/pGQ0ea8iF3 — MackieSportsPhotos (@MackiePhotos) February 25, 2023

In a rapid start, goals from Chris Simpson, Aiden Cooper, an Owen Rendall double and a Ryan Dryburgh own goal had the islanders five goals up within the opening 29 minutes.

Gregor Mackay and Ryan McFee pulled goals back for Alness in the second half.

Golspie Sutherland recorded a 2-0 victory away to Nairn County reserves, with Adam Sutherland and Shaun Urquhart on target.