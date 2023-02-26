‘We need to try and sign him permanently’ – Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie after Dons 1-0 win against Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We need to try and sign him permanently’ – Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie after Dons 1-0 win against Livingston

By Paul Third
February 26, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 26, 2023, 1:28 pm
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time after beating Livingston 1-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen fans called for Graeme Shinnie to be signed on a permanent deal after he played a captain’s role in the club’s 1-0 win against Livingston on Saturday.

Shinnie, who is on loan from Wigan until the end of the season, was named man-of-the-match for his part in the victory against Livi which takes the Dons back into the top six of the Premiership – and fans were quick to recognise his on-field contribution.

Nicola Beaton wrote on Facebook: “We need to try and sign him permanently. What a great performance by the team today.”

Marina Duncan was in complete agreement. “Must be next captain and get him signed (on a) permanent deal. Loves club.”

Phil Hanton added: “We need to sign Shinniesta up, I know big DC (Dave Cormack) is stateside after his op, prob why we haven’t move for a new manager yet but surely whoever is still here and steadying the wheel can see the man loves the club and we love him.”

The Shinnie love-in was clear on Twitter too.

 

Dons defence praised for standing strong

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s much maligned defence was singled out for praise by the Dons support for their part in the club’s 1-0 win..

The Dons bounced back from their 4-0 loss at Celtic a week ago by keeping a clean sheet and Dons fans were quick to praise Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald’s roles in restricting Livi to one attempt on target.

On Facebook Paul Archibald wrote: “Pollock and MacDonald are starting to look like a unit at the back. Would love to keep them and our loan keeper.

Stephen Dean was equally impressed with the duo and even added in a Livi player for good measure.

He wrote: “I have to say I thought Pollock and McDonald were excellent. Did everything that was asked of them.

“Just watching McCrorie during the match, what a superb player he is. McInnes was right about him. Such a shame we cant play him in his natural position.

“That needs to be fixed pretty quickly. We should be looking at Nicky Devlin in the next window.”

Bob Shand agreed: “MacDonald and Pollock defended well by keeping it simple.

“I agree with Nicky Devlin too, nothing flash but very steady kind of player, 7/10 every week who would be a good signing.

Ben Munro added: “Pollock has been a unit since his first game against St Mirren. Fights for every ball and seems to be a motivator within the team.”

Super Frank hailed on Pittodrie return

Former Dons striker Frank McDougall made an emotional return to take his bow in front of the Red Army at Pittodrie.

McDougall, who scored 44 goals in 69 appearances for the Dons, missed his induction in the club’s Hall of Fame in November as he is undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

But he was well enough to collect his award in front of an appreciative Dons support on Saturday.

Claudia Danielle wrote: “Quite emotional seeing this over here in NZ. What a legend.

“To only be with us for two seasons and have this status with us fans is a testament to the player he was.”

Ryan Dunbar wrote: “The best goal scorer I’ve seen play for Aberdeen. Could hang in the air for what seemed like ages.

Scott Wilkinson added: “Absolutely love this guy. What a legend, what a striker, absolutely clinical. There was no messing about, he just banged them in for fun.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
