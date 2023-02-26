‘We need to try and sign him permanently’ – Aberdeen fans hail Graeme Shinnie after Dons 1-0 win against Livingston

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans called for Graeme Shinnie to be signed on a permanent deal after he played a captain’s role in the club’s 1-0 win against Livingston on Saturday.

Shinnie, who is on loan from Wigan until the end of the season, was named man-of-the-match for his part in the victory against Livi which takes the Dons back into the top six of the Premiership – and fans were quick to recognise his on-field contribution.

Nicola Beaton wrote on Facebook: “We need to try and sign him permanently. What a great performance by the team today.”

Marina Duncan was in complete agreement. “Must be next captain and get him signed (on a) permanent deal. Loves club.”

Phil Hanton added: “We need to sign Shinniesta up, I know big DC (Dave Cormack) is stateside after his op, prob why we haven’t move for a new manager yet but surely whoever is still here and steadying the wheel can see the man loves the club and we love him.”

The Shinnie love-in was clear on Twitter too.

Give that gorgeous man a lifetime supply of butteries — DJ Stovies (@DjStovies) February 25, 2023

Including his brother haha — Neale and Fergus the Westie!! (@neale_morrison) February 25, 2023

Dons defence praised for standing strong

Aberdeen’s much maligned defence was singled out for praise by the Dons support for their part in the club’s 1-0 win..

The Dons bounced back from their 4-0 loss at Celtic a week ago by keeping a clean sheet and Dons fans were quick to praise Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald’s roles in restricting Livi to one attempt on target.

On Facebook Paul Archibald wrote: “Pollock and MacDonald are starting to look like a unit at the back. Would love to keep them and our loan keeper.

Stephen Dean was equally impressed with the duo and even added in a Livi player for good measure.

He wrote: “I have to say I thought Pollock and McDonald were excellent. Did everything that was asked of them.

“Just watching McCrorie during the match, what a superb player he is. McInnes was right about him. Such a shame we cant play him in his natural position.

“That needs to be fixed pretty quickly. We should be looking at Nicky Devlin in the next window.”

Bob Shand agreed: “MacDonald and Pollock defended well by keeping it simple.

“I agree with Nicky Devlin too, nothing flash but very steady kind of player, 7/10 every week who would be a good signing.

Ben Munro added: “Pollock has been a unit since his first game against St Mirren. Fights for every ball and seems to be a motivator within the team.”

Super Frank hailed on Pittodrie return

Former Dons striker Frank McDougall made an emotional return to take his bow in front of the Red Army at Pittodrie.

McDougall, who scored 44 goals in 69 appearances for the Dons, missed his induction in the club’s Hall of Fame in November as he is undergoing treatment for lung cancer.

But he was well enough to collect his award in front of an appreciative Dons support on Saturday.

A natural scorer. Fearless. Pace and strength. Not many players gave Aberdeen the 'fear' back then but this guy did when with St Mirren. Brilliant signing for Aberdeen. In todays market would command a huge transfer value — Kevin Stirling🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⭐️⭐️ (@KevinStirling83) February 25, 2023

Got to love the guy, Mr Goals!! Brings a tear to the eye seeing him walk out there, all the luck in your fight Frank!❤️ — Kevin Watt (@K3VVY) February 26, 2023

Claudia Danielle wrote: “Quite emotional seeing this over here in NZ. What a legend.

“To only be with us for two seasons and have this status with us fans is a testament to the player he was.”

Ryan Dunbar wrote: “The best goal scorer I’ve seen play for Aberdeen. Could hang in the air for what seemed like ages.

Scott Wilkinson added: “Absolutely love this guy. What a legend, what a striker, absolutely clinical. There was no messing about, he just banged them in for fun.”

Frank was one of the best strikers to ever wear the shirt . A worthy addition to the hall of fame 👍 — Ewan Forbes (@WestLondonDons) February 25, 2023