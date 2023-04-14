North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title

Stonehaven visit Crombie Park to play the leaders on Saturday in a packed fixture card.

By Reporter
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Following a dramatic last-gasp win at Montrose Roselea on Wednesday, Culter can take another step towards the McBookie.com Premier League title when they welcome Stonehaven to Crombie Park on Saturday.

Visitors Hive will not make it easy as they have a reasonable record against the pacesetters, while they are also targeting a third-place finish in the table.

Second-placed Hermes, who have three games remaining to Culter’s five, travel to already relegated Banchory St. Ternan ready to take advantage of any slip-up from their rivals.

At the other end of the table, second-bottom Dufftown can close the gap on Maud to four points when they make the trip to Pleasure Park.

Elsewhere, Bridge of Don Thistle face Stoneywood Parkvale at Aberdeen Sports Village, Nairn St. Ninian are at New Advocates Park to meet East End, while, at Links Park, it is Montrose Roselea versus Ellon United.

With five promotion places up for grabs in the Championship, only five points separate third-place Newmachar United and Banks o’ Dee JFC in seventh.

Top-of-the-table Sunnybank travel to Aberdeen University knowing they can extend their lead to eight points, while challengers Rothie Rovers – who entertain Islavale – and Banks o’ Dee – who go to Longside – can each leapfrog fifth-placed Buchanhaven Hearts.

At Woodside, it’s Glentanar at home to Burghead Thistle, while Cruden Bay are on the road at Lossiemouth United.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the Elginshire Cup, Buchanhaven Hearts host Fraserburgh United, with Deveronside visiting Newmachar United.

All games get under way at 2pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish Football

Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Shane Carling urges Loch Ness to finish season with a flourish ahead of North…
From left: Dundee academy director Stephen Wright, Thurso Football Academy's Alyn Gunn and Richie Campbell, and Dundee's under-18s coach Gregory Vignal.
Ex-professional footballers, including former Aberdeen player Stephen Wright, pass on tips to kids in…
Dyce v Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Both Stonehaven and Dyce bosses admit 0-0 McBookie Premier League…
Dyce's Blair Johnston and Stonehaven's Joshua Christie battle for the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter and Hermes refuse to blink in Premier League title race
Title-winning Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Five-star show seals first North Caledonian League title for rampant Loch Ness
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen on the up but worrying times for the north-east's other SPFL…
Scotland Women beat Australia 1-0 in a friendly match. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women's 1-0 win over World Cup co-hosts Australia is step in…
Ryan Smart scores for Culter past East End's goalkeeper Zack Ellis. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Junior football: Title challengers Culter and Hermes on the road
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English when Scotland enjoyed Wembley glory in…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
3
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
2
5
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
6
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
7
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen’s Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
8
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
9
Captain Colin Watt, former Macduff skipper and Aberdeen marine controller.
Daughter’s tribute to former Macduff skipper Colin Watt, 72
10
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog

More from Press and Journal

The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
Police officers based at the airport were called to almost 500 more incidents this year than the previous year. Aberdeen International Airport.
Revealed: Aberdeen Airport police attended over 1,700 incidents last year
Road closed. Image: DC Thomson
A90 closed near Crimond due to two-vehicle collision
This guy couldn't be more excited to see you. Image: Shutterstock
12 nature reserves to visit across the north and north-east
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Thief who stole children's cancer charity tin handed unpaid work
Campaigner Lisa Beckett in Dalmally, with surrounding landscape new pylons could impact upon.
Dalmally says 'No More Pylons' as community builds funds to fight SSEN plans
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Rising Star: Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie Picture shows; Kianna McKay of Shut The Fudge Up in Inverbervie. Inverbervie. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
RGU graduate Kianna McKay balances 9 to 5 with running thriving Inverbervie fudge business…
Post Thumbnail
Comfort Food Friday: Make this ham and cauliflower cheese for an eye-catching and tasty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]