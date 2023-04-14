North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following a dramatic last-gasp win at Montrose Roselea on Wednesday, Culter can take another step towards the McBookie.com Premier League title when they welcome Stonehaven to Crombie Park on Saturday.

Visitors Hive will not make it easy as they have a reasonable record against the pacesetters, while they are also targeting a third-place finish in the table.

Second-placed Hermes, who have three games remaining to Culter’s five, travel to already relegated Banchory St. Ternan ready to take advantage of any slip-up from their rivals.

At the other end of the table, second-bottom Dufftown can close the gap on Maud to four points when they make the trip to Pleasure Park.

Elsewhere, Bridge of Don Thistle face Stoneywood Parkvale at Aberdeen Sports Village, Nairn St. Ninian are at New Advocates Park to meet East End, while, at Links Park, it is Montrose Roselea versus Ellon United.

With five promotion places up for grabs in the Championship, only five points separate third-place Newmachar United and Banks o’ Dee JFC in seventh.

Top-of-the-table Sunnybank travel to Aberdeen University knowing they can extend their lead to eight points, while challengers Rothie Rovers – who entertain Islavale – and Banks o’ Dee – who go to Longside – can each leapfrog fifth-placed Buchanhaven Hearts.

At Woodside, it’s Glentanar at home to Burghead Thistle, while Cruden Bay are on the road at Lossiemouth United.

Meanwhile, in the second round of the Elginshire Cup, Buchanhaven Hearts host Fraserburgh United, with Deveronside visiting Newmachar United.

All games get under way at 2pm.