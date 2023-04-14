Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week

Item pulled from previous committee meeting at eleventh hour after unredacted documents shared says council.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney tree preservation
The trees currently protected trees with Grainbank house behind. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

A dispute over tree felling at a house in Orkney is due to be settled by councillors next week.

The situation arose last year when the owners of Grainbank House, in Kirkwall, were ordered to stop felling work adjacent to the property.

In early November, the council’s planning department put a six-month order in place protecting the trees under law.

It also means the developers, Albert and Eileen Bruce, would have to apply to the council if they wished to carry out any work on the trees.

The current, temporary order expires on May 7.

Councillors at next Wednesday’s development and infrastructure committee need to decide whether the order should become permanent, in line with officers’ recommendations.

The issue was due to be viewed by the committee last month, but the report was pulled from the agenda at the last minute.

The council said this was after more information was provided by the developers which it needed to consider and “if necessary, investigate”.

Council needed more time to consider new information

The council has also called the sharing of unredacted documents with councillors and the press during the process “unfortunate.”

The B-listed Grainbank House was bought by the Bruces in October 2022 with plans to make it their family home and create holiday accommodation.

The house hasn’t been used since 1998 and the owners are carrying out extensive renovations.

However, an order preventing them from carrying out felling work near the house was put in place by the council’s planning department after officers became aware of work taking place.

The home owners objected and later had their own arboriculture report carried out by a consultant.

Based on the report results, a local contractor was brought in and began felling work on October 31.

According to the Inverness-based arboriculture consultant, 16 trees were felled.

Orkney council’s planning department put tree preservation order in place

They said they were “very small and dead”, contrasting with the report from officers which calls the felled trees “mature.”

The temporary preservation order was put in place on November 8.

The council has received three objections to the order. These include letters from the Bruces and the contractor who undertook the felling work, Ewan MacKenzie.

They say the trees raise safety concerns for people and the on-site buildings.

But a letter of support for the order was submitted by a neighbour who said they were “bemused” with the works at the site.

In his objection, Mr MacKenzie claims that the order is “ridiculous and wholly unnecessary.”

He claims the area is not a woodland, as described by the council, but a town garden.

He also claims that all the felling work was completed prior to the preservation order being put in place.

Tree preservation order is ‘unnecessary’ and ‘ridiculous’ says contractor

Mr and Mrs Bruce said the council should carry out its own survey at the site and identify which trees specifically merit the preservation order.

The developers also questioned why the preservation of the trees wasn’t raised at previous points in the planning process.

They have indicated they will appeal if the order is upheld.

Orkney council cost of living
Councillors will decide if the tree preservation order should continue at a meeting next week. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Officers say the order should be made permanent “in the interests of
amenity, as the woodland contributes to the character and attractiveness of the area.”

A report was due to be heard by the committee in March, but was removed at the last minute.

Sharing of unredacted documents is unfortunate says council

The council said this was due to late additional information from the developers.

It also said that the report contained objectors’ letters which included partly-redacted sections to “protect council staff.”

The council says these sections contained “unsubstantiated and uninvestigated statements and allegations which could be viewed as defamatory.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The follow-up decision by other parties to share copies of these unredacted letters with elected members and with the press, outside the normal committee process, was unfortunate as the redaction was done to protect those involved.”

“After consideration of the late submission, the content of the report for the forthcoming meeting is unaltered from that circulated before the previous committee.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

