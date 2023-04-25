Scottish Football In Pictures: Culter crowned Premier League champions The Junior club secured their first title in nine years with a 3-0 win at Colony Park. By Paul Third April 25 2023, 9.45pm Share In Pictures: Culter crowned Premier League champions Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/scottish/5656255/in-pictures-culter-crowned-premier-league-champions1/ Copy Link 0 comment Culter celebrate winning the Premier League. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
