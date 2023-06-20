Bonar Bridge co-boss Tommy McClenaghan ‘excited’ to be joined by coaches with South African experience

A management team with South African experience aim to bring a new dimension to strugglers Bonar Bridge in the North Caledonian League next season.

The Migdale club, who finished rock-bottom last term, this week appointed South Africa-based coach Bobby Breen with his son Robbie Breen and former club captain Tommy McClenaghan to form a three-man management team.

McClenaghan took over from Fraser Heath amid a tough campaign for Bonar as they finished with just one victory from 24 fixtures, following on from the previous three years where they also ended at the foot of the division.

Last year’s interim boss McClenaghan is hopeful the experienced managerial additions can lead to a change in mindset and momentum, switching winless streaks into more fruitful results.

Breen holds ‘successful track record’

The unexpected arrival of Dundee-born Breen was confirmed by a club statement, which said: “Bobby, having played professionally at the highest level in South Africa, and also coached extensively to the highest standards with a significantly successful record, will add a huge degree of knowledge and experience to our club.

“Bobby’s son Robbie has also played to a high standard in South Africa, with experience in USA, Australia and European leagues, both as a player and a coach.

“The board are also delighted to confirm that last season’s manager, previous first-team captain and supporters’ player of the year, Tommy McClenaghan, who has given great service to the club, will also remain part of the management team for the upcoming season.”

Bobby Breen reportedly helped set up an academy for Liverpool FC in Cape Town and the 65-year-old has also coached South African clubs Camps Bay FC and Greenpoint FC.

Bobby’s sons, Robbie and Cameron, will join as Bonar players, with the former having a coaching role to boot.

Robbie, 29, is a left-sided defender and coach with Australian National Premier League side SWQ Thunder on his CV and has also spent time playing collegiate soccer in America.

His 19-year-old brother Cameron is a midfielder, with full-back experience.

‘Positive’ feeling ahead of new season

McClenaghan reckons his local knowledge will complement that of the newcomers at Bonar.

He said: “It is exciting and I’m delighted to be kept on by the board within the management structure.

“Having talked to Bobby and Robbie, everything they said has been positive. Bobby comes in with a plethora of experience and that’s something I’m keen to get involved with.

“The last couple of seasons have actually been promising. It’s just been a lack of consistency, which you get with a young squad, which has been a factor.

“With my internal club and league knowledge, added to the experience Bobby and Robbie bring, hopefully it should work out well.

“Confidence is key. We’re keen to get a good pre-season and take it from there.”

Winning mentality is top target

And McClenaghan explained everyone at Bonar has instantly bought into the message from the new bosses and are eager to drive the club forward.

He added: “Bobby has already talked about bringing everyone together. It’s about changing the mentality – we want to create a winning mentality at the club. It’s about building up strong foundations.

“We’ve had a very good response (to the changes) from the current group, including the players and the board.

“These are exciting times with a couple of fresh faces getting involved in the team.

“We have a wee period now before the new season starts. We are looking at the squad to see if there are any additions needing to be made. We will take it from there.”

Tough opening fixtures for holders

The draws have been made for the two knockout cup competitions and Football Times Cup holders Invergordon kick off their defence with a tasty first round tie against league champions Loch Ness.

The other opening ties are Fort William v Golspie Sutherland and Alness United v Halkirk United.

The quarter-final line-up is: Fort William or Golspie Sutherland v Alness United or Halkirk United, Invergordon or Loch Ness v Clachnacuddin A, Bonar Bridge v St Duthus and Inverness Athletic v Thurso.

Invergordon are also out to keep hold of the North Caledonian Cup and they face an opening round trip to Tain to tackle St Duthus.

Clachnacuddin A v Thurso and Golspie Sutherland v Bonar Bridge are the other two opening fixtures in this competition.

The quarter-finals will be as follows: St Duthus or Invergordon v Fort William, Clachnacuddin A or Thurso v Alness United, Golspie Sutherland or Bonar Bridge v Loch Ness and Halkirk United v Inverness Athletic.

Orkney are taking a season out of cup competitions, with cost and busy schedules understood to be the main reasons.

The league fixtures are expected to be published within the next fortnight, with the action starting on August 12.