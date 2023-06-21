Scotland fan view: It will take more than a bit of rain to stop this juggernaut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Scotland fan view: It will take more than a bit of rain to stop this juggernaut

Four wins out of four in Euro 2024 Group A has left Steve Clarke's side well on track for next year's finals.

By Chris Crighton
The deluge which fell on Hampden ahead of kick-off between Scotland and Georgia. Image: SNS.
Plenty of teams around Europe have tried and failed to turn back this Scotland side’s rising tide. Now the elements have had a crack too.

Nope, sorry. It’ll take more than that.

The measure of this squad’s contribution to the country was perhaps most visible, strangely, in the 90 minutes they were not playing rather than those they were.

It is not that long since those few naive enough to buy tickets to Hampden would soon see the error of their ways and be longing for a groundsman forking the pitch to break the monotony of having to watch the team.

Last night, the Tartan Army’s enthusiasm for the squeegee wielders was in their capacity to return their new heroes to the field, and the reciprocal round of applause between team and fans upon the successful completion of the mop-up operation was genuine excitement that the writing of the story’s next chapter would be delayed no longer.

Water is cleared off the pitch during the long suspension in play at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Though bizarre in circumstances, from the moment Andy Robertson roared back on to the pitch celebrating the confirmation of the resumption it seemed inevitable that his side would convert the victory. For a support so used to fearing ridiculous calamity, how times have changed.

To be eight points clear entering the summer – yes, say it again, eight points clear – is certainly ridiculous, but it would surely take the calamity of all calamities to prevent Scotland from marching into the finals from here.

John McGinn at full-time after the win against Georgia. Image: SNS.

Were we talking about any country other than one with such propensity for sporting accident, we would already be pencilling its name into the Euro 2024 wallchart.

Scotland will take no such liberty until the last necessary point is collected, but that is not to say we will not enjoy it in the meantime. Soak it all up folks.

Conversation