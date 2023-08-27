North Caledonian League: Bonar Bridge stun Tain St Duthus to book spot in Football Times Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League: Bonar Bridge stun Tain St Duthus to book spot in Football Times Cup semi-finals

The Migdale club have a new lease of life with back-to-back wins, while holders Invergordon lost out to Loch Ness in round one.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Bonar Bridge, who are into the semi-finals of the Football Times Cup after a 2-0 win against St Duthus at the weekend. Image: Bonar Bridge FC
Bonar Bridge, who are into the semi-finals of the Football Times Cup after a 2-0 win against St Duthus at the weekend. Image: Bonar Bridge FC

Revived Bonar Bridge pulled off the shock of the weekend in the Football Times Cup as they defeated St Duthus 2-0 to reach the semi-finals.

Last season’s whipping boys, who only won once all season in the North Caledonian League, are now managed by Bobby Breen with his son Robbie Breen, assisted by first-team coach Tommy McClenaghan.

Having beaten Inverness Athletic 5-2 in the league last week, they advanced to the last four of the cup thanks to second half goals from Adam Mackay and Alex McKenzie.

Inverness Athletic also reached the semis as they hit back to form with a 3-0 home victory over Thurso thanks to a Danni Bruce opener and an Aidan Hersee brace.

Golspie hit top gear to defeat Fort

Also on Saturday, three teams advanced from the first round of the Football Times Cup into the quarter-finals.

Fort William, perfect starters in the league, slipped to a 3-1 home defeat against Golspie Sutherland.

Goals from Shaun Urquhart and Robbie Murray had Golspie 2-0 in front at the break and Mark Mackenzie added a third in the second half, meaning Martin Munro’s response was not enough to spark a comeback from the West Highlanders.

Fort William’s Finlay MacDonald, left, and Golspie Sutherland”s Louie MacPherson compete for possession. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image.

Both teams now turn their attention to the second preliminary round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday as Fort host Clydebank, while Golspie make the trek to the Borders to tackle Hawick Royal Albert.

Loch Ness beat holders Invergordon

League champions Loch Ness knocked out Football Time Cup holders Invergordon courtesy of a 2-0 first round away victory.

Allan MacPhee’s goal split the sides at the interval and Josh Race wrapped up the result with five minutes to go.

Alness defeat Anglers to go through

Alness United are also into the quarters after they posted a fine 2-1 home win against Halkirk United.

First half goals from Stefan Luke and Luke Mackay put the hosts 2-0 ahead.

Mark Munro pulled one back for the Anglers with 13 minutes to go, but Alness got over the line, which came on the back of two league losses.

Triumphant Orkney trip for Clach ‘A’

There was only one league game at the weekend, and it was an early one – with an 11.15am kick-off for Orkney v Clach’s reserves.

It would have been a great return trip home for the Lilywhites youngsters as a second half goal from Kieran Syrjanen earned them a 1-0 win, which moves them second in the table on four points from three games.

This Saturday’s league card includes Loch Ness returning to Invergordon in pursuit of three points and Bonar Bridge making the trip to Alness.

More from Scottish Football

Sam Muirhead was on the scoresheet for Bridge of Don Thistle. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Juniors: Bridge of Don Thistle through to last four of Grill League Cup
Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr after Invergordon's 2022 league title win.
North Caledonian League: Invergordon eager to kick-start campaign in Football Times Cup
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns.
North Region Junior football: Bosses' thoughts as Rothie Rovers and Bridge of Don Thistle…
Sean Butcher celebrating scoring the winning goal for Fraserburgh against Buckie Thistle in last season's Aberdeenshire Shield final. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire Shield draw: Fraserburgh to begin defence against Aberdeen's youngsters
Avoch defeated Wick Groats to lift the Highland Amateur Cup on Saturday. Image: James Gunn
Avoch have the edge to win seventh Highland Amateur Cup
Hermes' Luke Barbour (blue), right.
Junior football: Hermes impress in victory against East End
Fort William ran out 7-1 winners against Orkney at Invergordon's Recreation Grounds at the weekend.
Fort William fire to top of the North Caledonian League with rout against Orkney
Hearts' Cammy Devlin and Nathaniel Atkinson celebrate Devlin's second goal in the 3-1 win against Rosenborg on Thursday. Image: PA
Richard Gordon: A week to remember for Scottish clubs in Europe
Claggan Park, home of Fort William.
U-turn means Fort William WILL face Clydebank at home in Scottish Cup
Jordan Reid, right (during his time with Banchory), is injured for Hermes. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Steve Watson feels 'additional pressure' after taking charge of Hermes

Conversation