North Caledonian League: Bonar Bridge stun Tain St Duthus to book spot in Football Times Cup semi-finals

Revived Bonar Bridge pulled off the shock of the weekend in the Football Times Cup as they defeated St Duthus 2-0 to reach the semi-finals.

Last season’s whipping boys, who only won once all season in the North Caledonian League, are now managed by Bobby Breen with his son Robbie Breen, assisted by first-team coach Tommy McClenaghan.

Having beaten Inverness Athletic 5-2 in the league last week, they advanced to the last four of the cup thanks to second half goals from Adam Mackay and Alex McKenzie.

Bonar 2 saints 0

Mackay ⚽️

Mackenzie ⚽️

Great team effort today 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/34zpCW4ura — Bonar Bridge FC (@bonar_fc) August 26, 2023

Inverness Athletic also reached the semis as they hit back to form with a 3-0 home victory over Thurso thanks to a Danni Bruce opener and an Aidan Hersee brace.

Golspie hit top gear to defeat Fort

Also on Saturday, three teams advanced from the first round of the Football Times Cup into the quarter-finals.

Fort William, perfect starters in the league, slipped to a 3-1 home defeat against Golspie Sutherland.

Goals from Shaun Urquhart and Robbie Murray had Golspie 2-0 in front at the break and Mark Mackenzie added a third in the second half, meaning Martin Munro’s response was not enough to spark a comeback from the West Highlanders.

Both teams now turn their attention to the second preliminary round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday as Fort host Clydebank, while Golspie make the trek to the Borders to tackle Hawick Royal Albert.

Loch Ness beat holders Invergordon

League champions Loch Ness knocked out Football Time Cup holders Invergordon courtesy of a 2-0 first round away victory.

Allan MacPhee’s goal split the sides at the interval and Josh Race wrapped up the result with five minutes to go.

⚫️ FULL TIME ⚫️@InvergordonFC 0-2 LNFC A great result away from home in the @TheFitbaTimes Cup. #FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/HOZ1VLcHXN — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) August 26, 2023

Alness defeat Anglers to go through

Alness United are also into the quarters after they posted a fine 2-1 home win against Halkirk United.

First half goals from Stefan Luke and Luke Mackay put the hosts 2-0 ahead.

Mark Munro pulled one back for the Anglers with 13 minutes to go, but Alness got over the line, which came on the back of two league losses.

Tweets by AlnessUnitedFC

Triumphant Orkney trip for Clach ‘A’

There was only one league game at the weekend, and it was an early one – with an 11.15am kick-off for Orkney v Clach’s reserves.

It would have been a great return trip home for the Lilywhites youngsters as a second half goal from Kieran Syrjanen earned them a 1-0 win, which moves them second in the table on four points from three games.

This Saturday’s league card includes Loch Ness returning to Invergordon in pursuit of three points and Bonar Bridge making the trip to Alness.