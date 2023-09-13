Scotland fan view: Our gratitude to Gardner and the rest of the Scotland team who started it all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland fan view: Our gratitude to Gardner and the rest of the Scotland team who started it all

Scotland took on England at Hampden in a match to commemorate 150 years since first meeting of the sides at West of Scotland Cricket Club.

By Danny Law
The Scotland v England match
Scotland fans display a tifo reading '150 Years of History, Rivalry and Passion' during the 150th anniversary heritage match between Scotland and England. Image: SNS.

“The Englishmen were on the average twelve stones, and the Scotch ten stones.”

So recorded what passed for a match report in this very title back in 1872, and so began the story of Scotland’s international footballers trying to punch above their weight.

Read through 21st century eyes, it is extraordinary that such an ultimately significant event should, in its own time, have received such perfunctory notice, squeezed between the minutes of an education board meeting and a proposal to treat the Tory leader to a banquet at citizens’ expense.

Some things never change, but football has blossomed wildly since that seed was planted in Hamilton Crescent.

Scotland v England match celebrates anniversary of first meeting of the sides

The full magnitude of what they started never became apparent to those eleven slight Scotsmen during their lifetimes, and not only because – conditions being as hazardous as they were – five of them would be dead within 16 years of that first match.

So though their contributions to the national team were brief and their names scarcely familiar, this anniversary stands as an opportunity to salute those pioneers who charted the path for all Scotland’s footballers to follow.

Fans in the stands holding a giant banner paying tribute to former Scotland manager Craig Brown
A banner paying tribute to former Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: PA.

Without them, without the concept whose enormously stirring potential they demonstrated, we may never have had the rest.

The Wembley Wizards, Baxter’s keepy-up, Dalglish megging Clemence, the Tartan Army on the crossbar, Gemmill’s goal, David Narey’s toepoker, the Swedish policewoman, those glorious few minutes of hope in 1996, McFadden in Paris, boogieing in Belgrade: we owe them all to the establishment of football as a game pitting nation against nation.

A young Scotland fan in the stands with the flag painted on his cheeks and a flag in his hand
A young Scotland fan in the stands during the international friendly match at Hampden Park. Image: PA.

Gardner, Ker and Taylor; Thomson and Smith; Smith, Leckie, Rhind, MacKinnon, Weir and Wotherspoon.

Your efforts that Saturday generated no countable return, and nor did much of the 150 years since. But the country, and the world, has derived enjoyment far beyond the measure of scoresheets.

