Invergordon move top of North Caledonian League thanks to remarkable comeback against Fort William

A 4-3 victory helped Invergordon reach the summit and go one point clear of their opponents.

By Danny Law
Fort William's Ayman Bouzerai stretches for the ball. Image: Iain Ferguson
Invergordon came from three goals down to defeat Fort William and move top of the North Caledonian League.

Fort raced into a 3-0 lead after 34 minutes courtesy of an Andrew Mclean double and a Martin Munro strike.

But Invergordon pulled one back a minute later through Callum Murray before Jordan Knight and Keith Mason both netted before the interval to make it 3-3 at half time.

The only goal of the second half went the way of the visitors with Murray’s goal 12 minutes from time winning the game for Invergordon.

They top the table with 10 points from their opening four games – one point ahead of second-place Fort William.

In the only other league game, St Duthus won 3-1 at home against Thurso.

Thomas Lewis, Finn As-Chainey and Stefan McRitchie were on target for Saints with Bobby Gunn scoring a consolation for the visitors with 10 minutes left to play.

Thurso confirmed after the game that it was manager Michael Bremner’s last match in charge of the team with Scott Davidson now in sole charge of the team.

Meanwhile, Inverness Athletic defeated Bonar Bridge 4-2 to earn a place in the final of the Football Times Cup.

Aidan Hersee and Aiden Grant had Athletic 2-0 up inside 18 minutes before Adam Mackay netted for the hosts just before the half-hour mark.

Fort William’s Ayman Bouzerai and Invergordon’s Bradi Hulme give chase. Image: Iain Ferguson.

Danni Bruce put the visitors 3-1 up only four minutes later but Mackay was on target again four minutes into the second half.

Stephen Rennie put the tie beyond doubt by making it 4-2 to Athletic with 11 minutes remaining.

Golspie Sutherland will face Loch Ness in the other semi-final.

Golspie were 3-1 winners against Alness after extra time in their quarter-final with Korbyn Cameron’s opener cancelled out by Alness’ Luke Mackay.

Cameron and Louis Macpherson netted in extra time to win the tie for the hosts.

Loch Ness enjoyed a comfortable 8-1 quarter-final victory against Clachnacuddin A.

Allan MacPhee (2), Jacob Kerr, Chris Innes, Adam Maclead, Martin Mainland and Mike Senghor scored for Loch Ness with Declan Bray netting Clach’s consolation.

