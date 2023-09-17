Banks o’ Dee inflict first defeat of the season on Buckie Thistle; Brechin City hit five against Strathspey

Banks o’ Dee handed Buckie Thistle their first league defeat of the season with a strong display at Spain Park.

A tremendous goal from Mark Gilmour and a Max Alexander strike won it for the home side, who remain unbeaten after six league games.

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “It was important for us to deliver a performance first of all after the last couple of games.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, Buckie have been one of the top teams in the league for the last couple of years, and we needed to be at it right from the off.

“We were excellent and the first goal was fantastic. Great play leading up to it and a great finish.

“It was important for us to be solid at one-nil and we managed to do that.”

“I don’t want to single anyone out, but I did think both our full backs (Ramsay Davidson and Luke Emmett) were excellent.”

What a win, enjoy your evening folks 🤤 Photos from official club photographer Craig Duff 📸 pic.twitter.com/Dyas7BPK8i — Banks o' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) September 16, 2023

Lachie Macleod threatened early on for the home side with a couple of blocked efforts, then at the other end Josh Peters flicked a header just wide from Andy MacAskill’s cross.

Mark Gilmour put Dee ahead on 26 minutes, surging through the visiting defence before rifling a superb strike high into the top corner past Stuart Knight.

Darryl McHardy put a chance wide after a good knock down from Adams as Buckie pushed for an equaliser before the break.

Magnus Watson missed a great chance to make it two on 57 minutes, his penalty well saved by Knight after Jack Murray was adjudged to have fouled Kane Winton in the area. Knight made an even better save from Gilmour’s header from the rebound.

Max Alexander made it 2-0 from the resultant corner, pouncing on a rebound to fire home from close range.

The game became scrappy from there and MacAskill was sent off for a second showing of dissent, before Marc Young was red carded for the home side for reacting to a challenge by Cohen Ramsay.

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart said: “We haven’t scored in two games and that’s not good enough.

“I felt that we didn’t move the ball quickly enough and didn’t create enough chances.

“They (Dee) were decent. I thought they played well. They’re a big, physical side who played to their strengths and outmuscled and out worked us today.”

“We’re still a good passing team that are lacking a clinical edge just now. I’m not overly worried, I know we have players who can score goals.

“We just need to get over this little hurdle.”

Brechin 5-0 Strathspey Thistle

Brechin City cantered to a 5-0 victory over basement club Strathspey Thistle following a one-sided contest at Glebe Park.

City were 4-0 up at the break following goals from Spencer Moreland, Fraser Macleod and Grady McGrath (2) and a further goal from McGrath early in the second-half completed the scoring.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk said: “I’m delighted with the victory because it’s always good to win games and get three points on the board.

“There were some really good patterns of play and there were good relationships from the players in terms of their movement and inter-changing of positions and getting themselves into good areas.

“If I have to be picky I think that we should have had possibly a couple of more goals but the players’ attitude was really good and we were on top from start to finish.

“It’s difficult for teams to come here and credit to Strathspey because they dug in, stuck to their task and made it difficult for us at times.

“I’m pleased with the quality the boys showed and delighted with the three points.”

Moreland set his side on the road to victory after just nine minutes when he collected a pass from MacLeod at the edge of the box and drilled home a right-foot drive.

It was 2-0 for City 20 minutes later when a Lewis Martin cross from the right was slotted home by Macleod.

McGrath made sure of the points five minutes later when he blasted the ball into the roof the net following a goalmouth scramble.

He made it 4-0 for the hosts five minutes before the break when he converted from the penalty-spot after Kevin McHattie had been upended in the box by Allan Kerr.

Thistle stabilised in defence after the break although it was still almost one-way traffic towards their goal.

McGrath completed his hat-trick and put the gloss on a fine City performance in the 57th minute when he collected a pass from Martin and neatly side-stepped his marker before firing the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Strathspey boss Robert MacCormack said: “Glebe Park is probably the most difficult ground to come to and I have to say I thought Brechin were unbelievable.

“We were 4-0 down at half-time and it was very much backs to the wall for us after the break but we dug in and didn’t crumble.

“I have to be pleased about that despite the defeat.”