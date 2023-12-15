Rothie Rovers set sights on Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals

Tomorrow sees the final fixtures before the three week festive break with the rearranged Scottish Junior Cup fourth round tie between Rothie Rovers and Bellshill Athletic topping the bill.

Despite not having played for three weeks, Rovers manager Kevin Beaton has no worries regarding his squad’s preparation.

He said: “The guys have trained well and we’ll be ready for it.

“We’ve a better home record than on the road and if Bellshill are going to win it, they’re going to have work really hard for it.

“The pitch is still a wee bit wet underfoot but it’ll be fine and, with the weekend forecast looking okay, I have no doubts it’ll go ahead.

“Unfortunately work commitments rule out Murray Dawson and Phil Watt and we did have a couple of lads who were ill earlier in the week but I’m sure they’ll be fine and we’ll have a strong squad to choose from.”

A home quarter final tie awaits the winners against either Benburb or Arthurlie, both from the West of Scotland Premier League, on February 10 next year.

At Lochside Park, Hermes welcome Longside in the second round of the North Regional Cup and in the Quest Engineering Cup, while Banks o’ Dee JFC travel to Charlie Gordon Park to face Newmachar United.

With Hermes involved on cup duty, Dyce have the opportunity to top the McBookie.com Premier League table when they go to bottom side Stoneywood Parkvale, while depending on the result at Stauff Park, Sunnybank could also go clear if they take the points at Heathryfold where fifth-placed Stonehaven are the visitors.

Champions Culter, who sit sixth having played fewer games than anyone in the division, are on their travels at Showfield to meet Nairn St Ninian and East End host Ellon United at New Advocates Park.

Colony Park are on the road at Fraserburgh United with Aberdeen Sports Village the setting for Bridge of Don Thistle’s clash with Maud.

In the Championship, Burghead Thistle can close the gap on leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC to six points with victory at a Cruden Bay side still searching for their first point of the campaign and it’s third versus fifth when Islavale entertain Forres Thistle.

It should also be close when Deveronside, in fourth, are at home to sixth-placed Lossiemouth United with a single point separating the sides while Glentanar meet Banchory St Ternan at Woodside, Dufftown go to New Elgin and Whitehills are at home to Hall Russell United. All games get under way at 1.30pm.