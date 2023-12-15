Rothie Rovers set sights on Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rothie Rovers set sights on Scottish Junior Cup quarter-finals

The Rothienorman side take on Bellshill Athletic at home this Saturday in the fourth round of the competition.

By Dave Macdermid
Pictured is Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. The club are stepping up from amateur to junior football. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 29/08/2020 CR0023387
Pictured is Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. The club are stepping up from amateur to junior football. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 29/08/2020 CR0023387

Tomorrow sees the final fixtures before the three week festive break with the rearranged Scottish Junior Cup fourth round tie between Rothie Rovers and Bellshill Athletic topping the bill.

Despite not having played for three weeks, Rovers manager Kevin Beaton has no worries regarding his squad’s preparation.

He said: “The guys have trained well and we’ll be ready for it.

“We’ve a better home record than on the road and if Bellshill are going to win it, they’re going to have work really hard for it.

“The pitch is still a wee bit wet underfoot but it’ll be fine and, with the weekend forecast looking okay, I have no doubts it’ll go ahead.

“Unfortunately work commitments rule out Murray Dawson and Phil Watt and we did have a couple of lads who were ill earlier in the week but I’m sure they’ll be fine and we’ll have a strong squad to choose from.”

A home quarter final tie awaits the winners against either Benburb or Arthurlie, both from the West of Scotland Premier League, on February 10 next year.

At Lochside Park, Hermes welcome Longside in the second round of the North Regional Cup and in the Quest Engineering Cup, while Banks o’ Dee JFC travel to Charlie Gordon Park to face Newmachar United.

Dyce Juniors take on Stoneywood Parkvale. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

With Hermes involved on cup duty, Dyce have the opportunity to top the McBookie.com Premier League table when they go to bottom side Stoneywood Parkvale, while depending on the result at Stauff Park, Sunnybank could also go clear if they take the points at Heathryfold where fifth-placed Stonehaven are the visitors.

Champions Culter, who sit sixth having played fewer games than anyone in the division, are on their travels at Showfield to meet Nairn St Ninian and East End host Ellon United at New Advocates Park.

Colony Park are on the road at Fraserburgh United with Aberdeen Sports Village the setting for Bridge of Don Thistle’s clash with Maud.

In the Championship, Burghead Thistle can close the gap on leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC to six points with victory at a Cruden Bay side still searching for their first point of the campaign and it’s third versus fifth when Islavale entertain Forres Thistle.

It should also be close when Deveronside, in fourth, are at home to sixth-placed Lossiemouth United with a single point separating the sides while Glentanar meet Banchory St Ternan at Woodside, Dufftown go to New Elgin and Whitehills are at home to Hall Russell United. All games get under way at 1.30pm.

