Bunillidh Thistle boss excited to have brought North Caledonian League football back to Helmsdale

Bunillidh Thistle boss Dean Cowie wants to strengthen bonds with their home village of Helmsdale after kicking-off a third stint in the North Caledonian League.

The Jags enjoyed plenty of North Caley League success in the 1970s and 1980s, including title triumphs in 1983 and 1989, as well as a range of cup wins.

The club fell into abeyance in 2009, but came back into the division eight years later – but Bunillidh’s last game of their second spell was in 2020 just before the Covid pandemic, as 2021 saw them withdraw from the division after flooding from a burst pipe ruined their social club.

Since then, a determined fundraising drive has seen the facility revamped and efforts to rebuild the football team led to their application to return to the North Caley ranks being granted in the summer.

Bunillidh kicked off their season on Saturday with a tough 7-0 home loss against Golspie Sutherland and face another challenging test this weekend when they go to early leaders Inverness Athletic.

Team will be backed in Helmsdale

Nevertheless, manager Cowie is proud to have a team ready for action and cannot wait to fill a weekend void for Helmsdale’s football fans.

He said: “A lot of people locally have said it’s great to see Bunillidh back – the village has missed the club on Saturdays.

“It might not attract the same numbers as watch the summer team, but as long as we show we’ve got a connection with the village and are making the effort, that’s important.

“Our fundraising, for example, relies on the people coming to watch and sponsoring things. You must have that connection.

“The main target is to get a settled squad and have everyone enjoying the football.”

‘One of the best facilities in league’

Cowie says a fundraising sub-committee, including his dad Billy,are vital in continuing to raise money to support the club’s work.

According to the boss, Bunillidh were determined the 2021 flooding was not going to sink them forever.

He said: “We were back in the league for three years and then Covid came along. Our facilities had a flood during one of the winters, and it knocked everything.

“It knocked us out of being able to go into the league the following year.

“But now we have arguably one of the best facilities in the league with the social club here – we just need the football team now to complete it.

“We came out of the league the last time just before the flood.

“I told the players at that time ‘Bunillidh will be back in a few years’ and I was determined to make that happen. I wanted to get the club back into the league and on to a stable footing again.

“My dad, Billy, used to be the chairman. The social club has got a committee and I spoke to them and said I wanted to create a sub-committee.

“It takes a lot of pressure off, and I got ex-Bunillidh players, who are based in the village, involved. They can help and add experience.”

Side can set early standards – boss

Cowie is assisted in the football operation by coaches Paul Gordon, Josh Booth and Cameron Mackenzie.

He hopes they can forge a solid, competitive starting line-up in the opening part of the campaign, saying: “You need a core of six or seven at least most weeks, while you can work around the rest with boys coming in and off the bench.

“Hopefully, after a few games, we’ll have a core of a starting 11.

“If a boy comes off the bench and does well, they make their argument.

“We just want the commitment from the boys to turn up on Saturdays and set the standards.

“We want to solidify in the league and be competitive in our first season back. I’m not expecting miracles – it’s a young team.”

League is ‘raising levels and profile’

Recent league champions Loch Ness are not in this season’s league, but Bunillidh are welcome returners, keeping the division at 12 clubs.

Cowie thinks those behind the scenes who have ensured the North Caledonian League – now part of the pyramid – continues to get stronger, deserve plenty of credit.

He said: “This is the strongest the North Caley has been in my times involved.

“There is a fair spread of teams, and the quality has improved. It seems more professional and is constantly looking to raise its levels and overall profile.

“The guys in charge, such as Niall Harkiss, Sandy Stephen, Iain Whitehead and Euain Penny, make a huge difference. They’re almost doing full-time jobs in trying to improve the league.

“There are almost two leagues within one division.

“It’s so competitive as the bottom half sides fight amongst themselves, and now there are places for the top four clubs to go into the North of Scotland Cup, so that’s an added incentive for sides at the top.”

This weekend’s other NCL fixtures

This Saturday, in the other matches, fourth-placed Alness United travel to Bonar Bridge, Halkirk United, in fifth spot, are away to Clachnacuddin reserves, while St Duthus play Orkney in Tain.

Fort William are in action in the second preliminary round of the Scottish Cup at home to Hill of Beath Hawthorn.