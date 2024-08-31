Richard Gordon: Nations League will be a tough test for Scotland boss trying to restore feelgood factor

With our brief appearance at the Euro 2024 finals now a fading, if still painful, memory Steve Clarke this week announced his squad for the opening Nations League double header against Poland and Portugal.

He had a number of selection issues to contend with, not least the international retirement of Callum McGregor, and Clarke offered up a list littered with many of the usual suspects, but with a few headline additions.

Ryan Gauld was perhaps the one that attracted most attention. He has been touted regularly for years now, offered up as the bright attacking midfield hope, and it would make sense to give him game time to see if he can live up to the hype.

I have no idea if he can, it being the best part of a decade since I last saw him in action, but the reports have regularly been positive. It will be up to Ryan to prove himself, if he gets the chance.

Steve Clarke turned to Max Johnston

With the right back position still a problem area, Clarke turned to Max Johnston to provide much-needed competition for Anthony Ralston, and I would pitch Max straight into the team. I saw during his brief loan spell at Cove just what Max is capable of.

Irrespective of the level, it is not difficult to identify a top player, and the 20-year-old has all the attributes required to carve out a highly successful career. Ralston had a torrid Euros, and with Hickey and Patterson unavailable, I hope the manager gives Johnston his opportunity.

Steve Clarke spoke at the squad announcement of wanting to see more creativity in his side, which will be music to the ears of frustrated fans who suffered during a summer in which Scotland looked anything but.

He had the option to inject that into our play in Germany, but James Forrest was left on the bench throughout, and Lewis Morgan got precisely one minute on the pitch. Both have been retained; it will be interesting to see if the manager follows through and plays them.

Of the other attacking options, Ben Doak and Tommy Conway offer some hope for the future, but it is probably too early for them, and Clarke is more likely to turn to the tried and tested.

We know what Lyndon Dykes and Ché Adams bring to the table, and the latter may be re-energised by his surprise move to Torino, while Lawrence Shankland has been a pale shadow in the early part of the campaign. The manager has a big call to make on that front.

Clarke was quizzed about his own position, stating firmly he felt he had earned the right to see out the remaining two years of his contract, and it is difficult to argue with that.

It has not always been plain sailing during his five-year reign, but he has led us to two finals, and, for a time at least, brought back the feelgood factor.

That has dissipated of late, and with our only win in the past 12 months coming against Gibraltar, there is understandable negativity out there. With Croatia also in our group, the next few months could be a chastening experience, a period which may well determine if Steve Clarke will indeed see his contract out.

Good times keep coming for the Dons

Jimmy Thelin’s remarkable start to his Aberdeen managerial career has got the Dons support bouncing, and there will be further evidence of that in Dingwall this evening when a packed away end will again offer noisy, vibrant backing.

Kilmarnock were his latest victims, brushed aside with the minimum of fuss, and the Swede looks to make it nine wins in a row against a Ross County side hurting from the demolition perpetrated on them by Rangers and the League Cup exit at the hands of The Spartans.

They will look to make amends, but it is hard to see anything other than an away victory.

With three of the next four matches at Pittodrie, the Dons have the chance to build even more on the momentum which is carrying them right now.

It is a good time to be an Aberdeen fan, and there are very encouraging signs this could be a memorable season.