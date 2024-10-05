Richard Gordon: Celtic’s truly depressing Champions League stats prove Scotland is a Europa League nation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Richard Gordon: Celtic’s truly depressing Champions League stats prove Scotland is a Europa League nation

A humbling in Dortmund showed Celtic must be more pragmatic on their travels - but the Hoops' overall numbers paint a miserable picture about our game's standing in Europe.

Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park scoreboard made grim reading for Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

Celtic suffered their latest Champions League humiliation on Tuesday night, their 100 percent start to the season demolished as Borussia Dortmund romped to a 7-1 victory. It might easily have been 10.

The Premiership title-holders had, understandably, flown to Germany in high spirits.

Not only had they rampaged through their domestic fixtures, winning all nine, and each by two or more goals, they had also yet to concede in the league. In addition, they had impressed in their previous European group game, a 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.

But their world came crashing down at Signal Iduna Park, and while the margin of the loss might have come as a surprise given the above, it perhaps should not have – Celtic have previous in this competition, and plenty of it.

The Parkhead club have now played 37 away group games in the Champions League.

They have avoided defeat in just six of those – their only wins coming against Spartak Moscow in 2012 and Anderlecht in 2017.

Eleven of the losses have been by three or more goals, and they have recorded the six worst away results suffered by Scottish sides – those were 5-1 against Real Madrid, 6-1 against Barcelona, 6-0 to Atletico Madrid, 7-1 against PSG and now Borussia Dortmund, and – the nadir – 7-0 in the Nou Camp in 2016.

Felix Nmecha after making it 7-1 for Borussia Dortmund against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Celtic have now conceded exactly 100 goals in those 37  matches, and their goal difference stands at a staggering -73.

There are plenty more statistics I could throw out, but those listed are enough to paint what is a truly depressing picture.

The simple truth is, and I have been saying this for years now, Scottish football can no longer compete at the very highest level in the continental game.

We are, at best, a Europa League nation.

There will be occasional victories like the one Celtic enjoyed against Bratislava, but they will come over lesser teams.

There might even be the odd vanquishing of a big gun – if they have an off-night like Dortmund did against Rangers a couple of years ago – but these will very much be the exception to the rule.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers at full-time in Dortmund. Image: Shutterstock.

In the wake of Celtic’s latest humbling, Brendan Rodgers made it clear he will not alter his approach to that kind of Champions League test. If that is the case, it is folly, and will only lead to further capitulations, more embarrassing losses.

Both he and his captain, Callum McGregor, spoke of learning lessons from the defeat.

Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi beats Celtic skipper Callum McGregor. Image: Shutterstock.

I have heard those type of comments countless times in the three-and-a-half decades I have been covering the game, not only from Celtic, but from a variety of other Scottish clubs who have been beaten heavily.

I fully expect to hear them again in the months and years ahead. But nothing will change.

Celtic have three more home games in the Champions League group, against Leipzig, Bruges and Young Boys. Those are winnable, and getting enough points to progress is not beyond them, but they will need a rethink when it comes to their travels.

Their next challenge is in Italy on October 23.

If Rodgers does not adopt a more pragmatic set-up, Atalanta, who finished 4th in Serie A last season, have the players to make it another hugely uncomfortable 90 minutes.

Worrying times for Caley Thistle

Clouds hang over the Caledonian Stadium, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Caley Thistle’s summer of torment looks set to get even worse with the stark news which emerged earlier in the week.

Unless the club can raise £200,000 to cover costs before the end of October, they will go into administration and be left battling for survival.

Redundancies will have to be made across the board, the squad will be stripped of its assets, and there will be a significant deduction of as many as 15 League One points.

Finances are tight throughout the SPFL, particularly down the divisions, but Inverness made upwards of £1 million from their run to the 2023 Scottish Cup Final, and that seems to have evaporated.

Had they not amassed that fortune, they may already have gone under.

I have always had a soft spot for Caley Thistle – there are many good people at the club – but this latest blow might be a knock-out one, and you have to fear for their future.

