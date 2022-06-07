Boss Jim Goodwin hails the impact of Aberdeen’s Euro-conquering Youth Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boss Jim Goodwin hails the impact of Aberdeen’s Euro-conquering Youth Academy

By Sean Wallace
June 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen 2008/09's raise the Flint Macasa Cup. Photo by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised the success of the club’s Youth Academy and insists there is a clear pathway to the first team for rising talent.

The Dons are kings of Europe again after the 2008s won the prestigious Flint Micasa Cup in Norway.

Aberdeen’s talented young guns beat Germany’s Red Bull Leipzig in a penalty shoot-out in the Flint Micasa Cup final to lift the silverware.

In winning the 64 team tournament the Dons also defeated Liverpool in the semi-final and came through seven qualifying games undefeated.

Aberdeen Youth stars are making a major impact in Europe as the 2011 age group finished third in the Jorrit Hendrix Tournament in the Netherlands.

The club’s 2010’s also secured an impressive fifth-place finish in the  Pfingst Cup in Germany.

In 10 games the Dons 2010’s only defeat came to eventual tournament winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Importance of youth development

Goodwin said: “The Youth Academy is doing very well.

“The investment made by the chairman and the board in  Cormack Park would be worthless if we weren’t willing to develop our own players.

Aberdeen 2008/09's squad celebrate winning the Flint Micasa Cup in Norway.
“I came to Aberdeen from St Mirren who are also a club who rely heavily on that pathway from the Academy to the first team.

“I gave six players their debuts there and it is something I want to be recognised for.

“Liam Harvey made his debut at the end of the season (for Aberdeen) and we have more coming through.”

Europe conquered by Aberdeen stars

Held in Tonsberg, Norway the Flint Micasa Cup comprised 64 teams at U14 level and is one of the top youth tournaments in Europe.

As one of the seeded teams, the Dons 2008’s came through their qualification undefeated, scoring 12 goals without reply.

Having racked up six wins and one draw, the Reds youngsters set up a semi-final showdown with Liverpool.

Aberdeen 2008's team that won Flint Micaso Cup.
Cayden McGuinness scored the only goal of the game as the English top flight club were defeated.

Aberdeen faced RB Leipzig in a thrilling final and with five minutes remaining Jack Searle put the Dons 1-0 up.

However the Germans levelled in the final minute.

Aberdeen’s rising stars held their nerve in a tense penalty shoot-out to triumph 5-4.

The winning penalty was netted by Joseph Teasdale.

Aberdeen’s Euro conquering 2008’s were coached by former Dons midfielder Derek Young, Greg Moir, Kevin Stewart, Rob Crimin and Richard Taylor.

Aberdeen 2008's in front of KLM plane for the 64 team Flint Micaso Cup in Norway.
Young Dons shining across Europe

As the Dons continue to build a strong Euro reputation with their youth set up overseas, the 2010’s also impressed in the Pfingst Cup in Germany.

The 2010’s registered seven wins, two draws and just one loss, 2-0 to eventual tournament winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Aberdeen 2010s at the Pfingst Cup in Germany.
After losing to Frankfurt the young Dons regrouped to defeat Mainz 05 to finish fifth.

Academy Director Gavin Levey was in Germany to see the 2010 side coached by Calum McDonald, Mark Slater and Kris Mavor.

Aberdeen 2010s group photo in Germany.
More Euro success for rising talent

In the Jorrit Hendrix tournament in the Netherlands, the Aberdeen 2011’s progressed through a group that included Ajax, PSV Eindhoven and FC Coln.

The tournament included top clubs from Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Aberdeen’s 2011’s made it to the semi-final stage where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Aberdeen FC 2011's with the Jorrit Hendrix Tournament trophy.
German club Borussia Monchengladbach went on to beat Ajax 5-0 in the final.

Aberdeen overcame Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 2-1 in the third/fourth place play-off.

The 2011’s coach team comprised Liam McGarry, Stephen Brodie, Matthew Mackie and Aberdeen’s first-team player Jonny Hayes.

Aberdeen FC 2011's in front of KLM plane for the Jorrit Hendrix Tournament.
Goodwin said: “We’ve got players who are good role models such as Jonny Hayes who is still one of the fittest and quickest in training.

“He’s a good example of a senior player who looks after himself and has longevity in his career.”

Aberdeen FC 2010s in Germany during the Pfingst Cup.
Youth Academy delivering top talent

The success of the Aberdeen Youth Academy is not just reverberating across Europe.

It has also been seen closer to home with teen stars Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron impressing last season.

Liverpool are set to move for 18-year-old right-back Ramsay in the next few days.

A bid in the region of £4 million-plus add-ons is expected from the English cup double winners.

Teen Ramsay is contracted to Pittodrie until summer 2024.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp views Ramsay as a potential understudy to English international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Aberdeen rejected a bid of £4.8m from Bologna for Ramsay during the January transfer window.

Bologna’s offer was an initial loan with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Leeds United are also interested in a summer move for Ramsay.

Premier League clubs Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Southampton have all scouted the teen.

Ramsay won the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year award last season.

The rise of teens Ramsay and Barron

Ramsay and Barron have both broken into the Scotland U21 squad.

Both teens were shortlisted for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Barron started the 0-0 UEFA Euro u21 qualifier draw with Belgium at the weekend.

It is understood Premiership champions Celtic sent a scout to watch Barron in that game in Belgium.

Goodwin is in the process of rebuilding the squad for the new season.

A £100,000 fee with MTK Budapest has been agreed for midfielder Ylber Ramadani.

Many more new signings will arrive.

However Goodwin insists the lifeblood of the club must be developing talent.

He said: “We can’t keep going to chairman Dave Cormack and the rest of the board and ask them to pump money in.

“We have to be sustainable.”

