Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s

By Sophie Goodwin
September 21, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dyce BC under-18s.
Dyce BC under-18s.

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Dyce Boys Club under-18s coach Phil Boyce. His side have started the season strongly, winning their opening two games against Portlethen and Culter Deeside.

Name: Phil Boyce

Position: Coach

Team: Dyce Boys Club under-18s

League: Alba Gaskets ADJFA 18s League A

Home pitch: Dyce 3G pitch

Kit colours: Blue and white

How have you started this season?

We’ve played two and won two, so the boys have done well. We’ve scored 18 goals in two games – that’s a good start.

We’ve got a competitive squad, so it’s a good start for us to go and kick on.

How did last season go?

We finished third last season, but because of Covid it was quite a stop-start season. I think we only had three games between January and April – when the season ended.

I don’t think it was a great season for any team, to be fair, because of the lack of games.

What are your expectations for this season?

We’re ambitious and want to be challenging for all the cups and the leagues. I think we’ve got a good chance, we’ve got a strong squad to go and do that.

Where do you train?

We train on Dyce’s astroturf, the same pitch where we play our home matches.

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

We’ve got about nine boys who are playing under-21s development football now as well as playing with us. It’s really good for their development because it’s a big step up.

We have a squad of 16 this season, which is quite a big squad, but with the boys getting older and starting working and doing school exams, it’s needed.

Do you think the players will carrying on playing after juvenile football?

The boys will have to look at what they’re going to do after this season. Whether that’s going to go play amateur, junior, in the Highland League or even higher.

It’s going to be an important year for them if they want to keep playing football. We think they’re all good enough to keep playing, so hopefully they’ll do that at some level.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

A lot of the focus now is on development football. I know some kids who are 16 or 17, who are out on loan at junior clubs. Whether that’s too young or not I don’t know.

I think development football is the right stepping stone. I’d prefer to see boys playing every week regularly than sitting on the bench or just getting 10 minutes at the end.

As long as they keep playing and are getting good experiences, that’s the most important thing.

This weekend’s reports will appear on the Press and Journal website at 5pm on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Youth Football

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s
West End FC win 4-0 at home against Mormond Thistle
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s
Northstar CFC and Dee United share the spoils in action-packed 3-3 draw
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s
Longside BC victorious against Middlefield Wasps
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s
Newmachar United make it three wins out of three with 6-1 victory against Kintore…
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s
Fraserburgh LinkUp YFC pick up narrow win against West End Reds
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s
Culter Deeside win 7-1 away against Banchory Boys
Cove Youth United FC under-18s.
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Cove Youth United FC…
0
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed
Aboyne FC under-16's.
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Aboyne FC under-16s

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks