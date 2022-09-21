Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Dyce Boys Club under-18s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As part of our enhanced coverage of the Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association, The Press and Journal is featuring some of our local teams.

This week we chat to Dyce Boys Club under-18s coach Phil Boyce. His side have started the season strongly, winning their opening two games against Portlethen and Culter Deeside.

Name: Phil Boyce

Position: Coach

Team: Dyce Boys Club under-18s

League: Alba Gaskets ADJFA 18s League A

Home pitch: Dyce 3G pitch

Kit colours: Blue and white

How have you started this season?

We’ve played two and won two, so the boys have done well. We’ve scored 18 goals in two games – that’s a good start.

We’ve got a competitive squad, so it’s a good start for us to go and kick on.

How did last season go?

We finished third last season, but because of Covid it was quite a stop-start season. I think we only had three games between January and April – when the season ended.

I don’t think it was a great season for any team, to be fair, because of the lack of games.

What are your expectations for this season?

We’re ambitious and want to be challenging for all the cups and the leagues. I think we’ve got a good chance, we’ve got a strong squad to go and do that.

Where do you train?

We train on Dyce’s astroturf, the same pitch where we play our home matches.

Tell us a bit about the players in your squad…

We’ve got about nine boys who are playing under-21s development football now as well as playing with us. It’s really good for their development because it’s a big step up.

We have a squad of 16 this season, which is quite a big squad, but with the boys getting older and starting working and doing school exams, it’s needed.

Do you think the players will carrying on playing after juvenile football?

The boys will have to look at what they’re going to do after this season. Whether that’s going to go play amateur, junior, in the Highland League or even higher.

It’s going to be an important year for them if they want to keep playing football. We think they’re all good enough to keep playing, so hopefully they’ll do that at some level.

How can we improve juvenile football to produce better young players?

A lot of the focus now is on development football. I know some kids who are 16 or 17, who are out on loan at junior clubs. Whether that’s too young or not I don’t know.

I think development football is the right stepping stone. I’d prefer to see boys playing every week regularly than sitting on the bench or just getting 10 minutes at the end.

As long as they keep playing and are getting good experiences, that’s the most important thing.

This weekend’s reports will appear on the Press and Journal website at 5pm on Sunday.