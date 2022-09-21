ANALYSIS: Numbers show Aberdeen were in trouble before red card woe at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Numbers show Aberdeen were in trouble before red card woe at Hibernian

By Paul Third
September 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 5:25 pm
Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.
Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen is sent off against Hibs at Easter Road.

The now infamous penalty incident involving Aberdeen’s Liam Scales and Ryan Porteous of Hibernian was the talking point of the Dons’ 3-1 defeat at Easter Road on Saturday.

But the tale of the tape suggests Aberdeen were in deep waters before their challenging trip became even tougher at the weekend.

Scales’ early bath and the spot kick conversion by Martin Boyle gave Hibs a perfect pick-me-up just before the half-time whistle but you cannot say they did not deserve it.

Aberdeen’s trip to Edinburgh was another one of those afternoons where Jim Goodwin’s side failed to impose themselves on proceedings.

A fine early goal from Duk, repaying his manager’s decision to give him a starting role in the absence of the suspended Leighton Clarkson, suggested the Dons were in the mood to make a real fist of it in Leith.

But the striker’s excellent header to put away Hayden Coulson’s cross in the fourth minute was Aberdeen’s only attempt on target in the game.

Dons failed to build on quick start

The bright opening had long faded from memory by the time Boyle fired the equaliser for Hibs in what was his side’s 11th attempt on target in the first half.

Aberdeen, in contrast, had created just one opportunity after their early opener and failed to find the target with it.

There is no denying Scales’ dismissal helped the home side’s cause no end but it was not quite the game-changing event some would have you believe.

Aberdeen may have been soaking up the Hibs pressure but it had become a one-sided affair long before the equaliser.

Attacking stats from Aberdeen’s 3-1 defeat to Hibs. Supplied by Opta.

Scales’ departure only upped the ante even more as Hibs mustered another 14 attempts at goal, five of which were on target and led to two goals.

Aberdeen, down to 10 men, had three attempts but none on target as they were left largely on the defensive for the entirety of the second half.

It is to be expected that Hibs had more of the ball after the Dons went a man down and they swarmed over their opponents as they mustered 36 touches in their opponent’s box, double what they had manager in the first period.

Aberdeen managed four touches in the Hibs box after the break which remarkably was one more than they managed when they had a full complement in the first half.

Seven touches in your opponents’ penalty area in 90 minutes compared to them having 54 paints a dismal picture for Aberdeen’s attacking play at Easter Road overall.

One-way traffic towards the Aberdeen goal

Hibs, at least, can point to the fact they had an extra man advantage for more than 45 minutes.

But Aberdeen’s failure to impose themselves on the game after their bright start made for frustrating and unpleasant viewing for another terrific travelling support.

Most metrics make for grim viewing.

Aberdeen struggled to impose themselves at Hibs in their 3-1 loss. Supplied by Opta.

Just 32% passing accuracy in the final third, only 13 crosses and just the two corners won to show for their efforts in the game.

The contrast of that paltry return to Hibs’ 76% passing accuracy in the final third, 33 crosses and 10 corners speaks volumes.

The absence of Scales which prompted a return to central defence for Ross McCrorie once more, makes the Dons’ failure to add a central defender in the transfer window more perplexing with each passing game.

Ross McCrorie was switched to a defensive role

McCrorie is competitive and combative, but his energy in midfield is missed when he is not there.

It seems his move to the middle of a back three following Scales’ dismissal did little to stem the flow of green tide of Hibs either.

From a starting 4-4-2 to a switch to 3-4-2 following the red card, neither formation imposed itself on the game as the Dons headed home having managed just 138 passes in their opponents’ half.

Hibs had more than double Aberdeen’s tally with 333.

Goodwin has decisions to make before Kilmarnock visit Pittodrie

Aberdeen will regroup during the international break and it is clear manager Jim Goodwin has much to ponder in the next week or so.

Leighton Clarkson will serve the final game of his two-match ban when former Dons boss Derek McInnes’ returns to Pittodrie for the first time as manager of Kilmarnock on October 1.

He will be joined in the stand by a fellow spectator in Scales following his red card in the capital.

Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Teenage midfielder Connor Barron during pre-season training

Dons fans will be hoping to see Connor Barron back in the fold against Killie while many will be hoping Goodwin resists temptation to pull McCrorie back into a defensive role again.

It remains an area where options are limited and Goodwin has a big call to make.

If McCrorie is to remain in midfield then it will mean either Coulson at centre-back or a first league start for the untested Jack Milne alongside captain Anthony Stewart.

However, should McCrorie drop back and Barron is not fit enough to return to first team duty then the Dons boss may be forced to turn again to Dante Polvara.

Scottish football has been a major adjustment for the promising American college player so far.

Editor's Picks