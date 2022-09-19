WATCH: Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup special – Behind-the-scenes at Deveronvale v East Kilbride, and getting to know the Chuff-Chuffs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup special – Behind-the-scenes at Deveronvale v East Kilbride, and getting to know the Chuff-Chuffs

By Ryan Cryle
September 19, 2022, 7:00 pm

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Cameron Blacklock (Huntly) holds his head in his hands after Adam Morris (Huntly, left) missed a chance during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Callum Law: Magic of the cup vanished for Huntly
30 October 2021. Nairn County Football Club, Station Park, Balblair Road, Nairn, IV12 5LT. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Clach manager Jordan MacDonald
Scottish Cup disappointment for Highland League sides
Grant Street Park.
Venue switch for North of Scotland Cup final due to 'transport issues'
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open…
17 September 2022. Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Scottish Cup First Round Match between Deveronvale FC and East Kilbride FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Innes MCKay shoots for Deveronvale
Deveronvale's Innes McKay rues missed opportunity in Scottish Cup
4 September. Rothes FC, Rothes, Moray, Scotland, UK. This is a scene from the Highland League Football match between Rothes FC and Wick Academy on Saturday 4 September 2021. PICTURE CONTENT:-Jack Halliday of Wick
Scottish Cup: Wick, Fraserburgh and Brechin all progress
Marcus Goodall of Buckie celebrates his second goal. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Buckie Thistle edge Scottish Cup tie against Lossiemouth; Formartine United progress against East Stirlingshire
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, front, with assistant Roy McBain. Picture by Kami Thomson
Banks o' Dee progress against Turriff but Keith and Rothes bow out of Scottish…
17 September 2022. Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Scottish Cup First Round Match between Deveronvale FC and East Kilbride FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L - Reece McGuire of East Kilbride and R - Harrry Noble of Deveronvale
Scottish Cup: Deveronvale impress but slip to defeat against East Kilbride
Lossiemouth captain Liam Archibald.
Lossiemouth aim to end Scottish Cup wait against Buckie

More from Press and Journal

Millions face being tipped into fuel poverty by eye-watering energy price hikes this winter.
Why are energy bills higher in the UK than the rest of Europe? And…
Post Thumbnail
Fears PM’s pledge to review IR35 laws could be mere ‘lip service’ ahead of…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Never-say-die attitude hauled Caley Thistle up Championship table, insists head coach Billy Dodds
0
Writing about personal experience can help to shed light on mental illness for others (Photo: Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock)
Helen Murray Taylor: Always strive to see the real people struggling behind mental health…
0
East End celebrate their victory. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Region Junior football: Nomadic East End happy to go into Grill League Cup…
0
Ross Laidlaw.
Ross Laidlaw takes pride in Ross County's defensive improvement
0

Editor's Picks