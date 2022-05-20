Dyce and Westdyke bid for Scottish Cup glory at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Youth Football

Dyce and Westdyke bid for Scottish Cup glory at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium

By Danny Law
May 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Dyce Boys Club are bidding to win the Scottish Cup for the second time.
Dyce Boys Club are bidding to win the Scottish Cup for the second time.

Dyce Boys Club Blues and Westdyke Community Club are hoping to become champions of Scotland this weekend.

Glasgow Athletic stand in the way of Dyce being crowned national champions at under-16 level, while Westdyke will have to overcome Cumbernauld Colts in the under-18 age group final.

Both games take place at Airdrieonians FC’s Excelsior Stadium on Sunday.

Dyce coach David Souden is hoping his side can make it back-to-back Scottish Cup successes – albeit with a three-year gap in between.

He said: “We won the final in 2019 when we were in the under-13s and I don’t suppose too many teams win it on two occasions.

“It is only the second time since we have been competitive that the Scottish Cup has gone to a final due to the Covid period.

“We won it the first year we entered and then the two subsequent years were cancelled.

“It is a great achievement for the boys and hopefully we can win again on Sunday.

“I watched Glasgow Athletic in the semi-final as they played against another team from Aberdeen – Westdyke.

“They look a decent team.

“We have had a good season. We won the U16 A League so we will go there with confidence.”

Souden hopes a return to a familiar venue will stand them in good stead for the Scottish Cup final.

He said: “When we won the Scottish Cup in 2019 it was also at the Excelsior Stadium.

“We have been drawn in the away dressing room as we did the last time so hopefully that is a good omen for us.

“Including our own bus, we have five buses heading down for the game so we should have a good crowd cheering on the team.

“A few of the Dyce teams from other age groups are going down to play friendlies and then going to the stadium to watch the game, which is brilliant.”

Westdyke CC 2004 reached the final by beating Leith Athletic 5-1 in the last four of the competition.

Coach Alun Harries expects a stern test against Cumbernauld Colts on Sunday.

He said:  “Our last league game was on April 23 so we have been trying to keep the boys fit and ready for the game.

“We have been doing some training on the dunes at Balmedie beach and had them running up and down the Broadhill a couple of times.

“We have had a couple of friendlies although we have picked up some injuries which is frustrating.

“Cumbernauld Colts look a strong team, they are unbeaten in their league and have conceded very few goals this season.

““We know we are probably the underdogs.

Westdyke under-18s have reached the Scottish Cup final.

“We are going to have to be right at the top of our game and play as well as we did against Leith Athletic.

“We should have quite a few people there to support us and Dyce are the game before us so there will be a lot of people heading down to Airdrie from the north-east on Sunday.

“This is the last game for the team as there is no under-19s league next year so we will give it our best shot.”

Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association team of the week: Westdyke CC under-18s

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]