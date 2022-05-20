Dyce and Westdyke bid for Scottish Cup glory at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dyce Boys Club Blues and Westdyke Community Club are hoping to become champions of Scotland this weekend.

Glasgow Athletic stand in the way of Dyce being crowned national champions at under-16 level, while Westdyke will have to overcome Cumbernauld Colts in the under-18 age group final.

Both games take place at Airdrieonians FC’s Excelsior Stadium on Sunday.

Dyce coach David Souden is hoping his side can make it back-to-back Scottish Cup successes – albeit with a three-year gap in between.

He said: “We won the final in 2019 when we were in the under-13s and I don’t suppose too many teams win it on two occasions.

“It is only the second time since we have been competitive that the Scottish Cup has gone to a final due to the Covid period.

“We won it the first year we entered and then the two subsequent years were cancelled.

“It is a great achievement for the boys and hopefully we can win again on Sunday.

“I watched Glasgow Athletic in the semi-final as they played against another team from Aberdeen – Westdyke.

“They look a decent team.

“We have had a good season. We won the U16 A League so we will go there with confidence.”

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR CUP FINAL:-

There will be no cash sales on the day and therefore all tickets must be purchased online in advance.https://t.co/nhSOXiePQP Tickets can then be scanned from mobile devices or can be printed at home. Please select Away Team when purchasing pic.twitter.com/MuHinWlOWo — Dyce BC 2006 (Blues) (@DyceBC2006) May 13, 2022

Souden hopes a return to a familiar venue will stand them in good stead for the Scottish Cup final.

He said: “When we won the Scottish Cup in 2019 it was also at the Excelsior Stadium.

“We have been drawn in the away dressing room as we did the last time so hopefully that is a good omen for us.

“Including our own bus, we have five buses heading down for the game so we should have a good crowd cheering on the team.

“A few of the Dyce teams from other age groups are going down to play friendlies and then going to the stadium to watch the game, which is brilliant.”

Westdyke CC 2004 reached the final by beating Leith Athletic 5-1 in the last four of the competition.

Coach Alun Harries expects a stern test against Cumbernauld Colts on Sunday.

He said: “Our last league game was on April 23 so we have been trying to keep the boys fit and ready for the game.

“We have been doing some training on the dunes at Balmedie beach and had them running up and down the Broadhill a couple of times.

“We have had a couple of friendlies although we have picked up some injuries which is frustrating.

“Cumbernauld Colts look a strong team, they are unbeaten in their league and have conceded very few goals this season.

““We know we are probably the underdogs.

“We are going to have to be right at the top of our game and play as well as we did against Leith Athletic.

“We should have quite a few people there to support us and Dyce are the game before us so there will be a lot of people heading down to Airdrie from the north-east on Sunday.

“This is the last game for the team as there is no under-19s league next year so we will give it our best shot.”